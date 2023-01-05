Page One — Ray Cole in Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame By Editor | January 5, 2023 | 0 Kingsley native Ray Cole will join Al Roker, Rachael Ray and many others when he is inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame on May 3 in New York. FULL STORY on Page One. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts What’s Cooking on Page 2 — Burger Casserole; New Year’s Foods & Traditions January 4, 2023 | No Comments » Pages 7 — WC Lego League, MVAO All-State Music January 4, 2023 | No Comments » Christmas Writings from Students at Danbury Catholic December 27, 2022 | No Comments »