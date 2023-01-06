JoAnn Morgan, 88, of Kingsley passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley, IA.

A visitation was held at Rohde Funeral Home, Friday, December 30, 2022. Interment will be at a later date.

JoAnn Marie Morgan was born February 26, 1934, the daughter of William and Mabel (Brown) Bernhardt in Sioux City, IA. She grew up around the Bronson, Moville area until moving to Kingsley, IA in the late 1940’s.

On December 6, 1952, JoAnn married Glen Morgan. Glen and JoAnn lived in Moville for a short time and in the fall of 1953, they moved to rural Kingsley, IA to begin farming with her parents and brother.

When JoAnn was not helping on the farm, she enjoyed and was proud of her cooking as well as working in the yard with her flowers and garden.

JoAnn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In later years JoAnn enjoyed her indoor flowers, walking her dog and watching game shows.

Survivors include 2 daughters and 1 son, Shirley (Tom Stoos), Remsen, IA. Phyllis Strouse of LeMars, IA. Doug (Michelle) Morgan, Kingsley, IA., 8 grandchildren, Chad Stoos, Cherrie Stoos, Trisha Sparks, Tracy Huyck, Tera Schelhaas, Randi Morgan, Christine Knight and Keaton Morgan and 17 great-grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers and 2 sisters, an infant son Jeffrey William Morgan, and a grandson Timothy Morgan.