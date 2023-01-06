Lorayne Boggs Ugulano

Lorayne Zepha (Boggs) Ugulano, 95 was born in Lawton, Iowa to Roy and Lola Boggs on August 10, 1927. She died December 17, 2022.

She grew up on the farm with her siblings, Vivian, Naomi, Wilbur and LeRoy.

She met Willard I. Ugulano (deceased), they married April 17, 1948 and moved to California where they had four children, Patrica (deceased), Charles, Debra and Connie. As years passed their family grew with eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

In 1955 they purchased a home in Azusa where they raised their family, a home that they still own today.

She loved to cook Italian food and have everyone over to eat.

Lorayne made a career as a bookkeeper were she worked for Jeff Cross Trucking, Intravaia Rock and Sand, and Kirkland Paving. After retiring she wanted to return to the work force, so she took a part time job as a “lunch lady” with the Charter Oak School District where she retired after fifteen years. She stayed home and focused on gardening. She has at least 50 Plumerias and various other plants. Plants were her passion.

Lorayne enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, the Indian Casinos, Bunko and camping at the beach, but most of all her plants.

She had many friends during her life, especially Iggy and Millie Intravaia and Walt and Lil Cansdale.

She leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law LeRoy and Carla Boggs along with many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.

A funeral service will be held Monday, January 23, 2023 at Oakdale Mortuary in Glendora, CA at 1:00 pm with a graveside service at 2:00 pm. A visitation will be held 11 a.m. -1 p.m. prior to the funeral.