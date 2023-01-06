Ron Kilzer

Ronald D. Kilzer, M.D., formerly of Hornick, Iowa, age 81, passed away November 30, 2022 in San Diego after a brief illness.

There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date in San Diego.

Ron was born January 12, 1941, son of Orrel (Whitey) and Vera Madsen Kilzer. He grew up on the family farm at the foot of the Loess Hills; graduated from Holly Springs Hornick High School, class of 1959 and returned to play the organ at the Church in the Hills for many Memorial Days.

Ron continued his education, graduating from the University of Iowa and the Roy J. and Lucille A. Culver College of Medicine, 1966. He completed his internship and residency at Northwestern University specializing in Anesthesiology. In 1978, Ron moved to San Diego to begin his own practice.

Ron had a quick wit, compassionate heart and was always a joy to be around.

He will be missed by his spouse, Juan Cervantes, cousins and his many friends.