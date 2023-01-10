City of Correctionville — Ordinance 734-2022

City of Correctionville

ORDINANCE NO. 734-2022

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA,

BY ADDING AMENDING CHAPTER 63, SUBSECTION 63.04 (2)(B).

BE IT ENACTED by the City Council of the City of Correctionville, Iowa:

SECTION 1. NEW SECTION. The Code of Ordinances of the City of Correctionville, Iowa, is amended Chapter 63, Subsection 63.04(2)(B), which is hereby adopted to read as follows:

63.04 SPECIAL SPEED ZONES.

2(B) On Driftwood Street from Third Street to Eleventh Street.

SECTION 2. REPEALER. All ordinances or parts of ordinances in conflict with the provisions of this ordinance are hereby repealed.

SECTION 3. SEVERABILITY CLAUSE. If any section, provision, or part of this ordinance shall be adjudged invalid or unconstitutional, such adjudication shall not affect the validity of the ordinance as a whole or any section, provision, or part thereof not adjudged invalid or unconstitutional.

SECTION 4. WHEN EFFECTIVE. This ordinance shall be in effect from and after its final passage, approval, and publication as provided by law.

Passed by the Council the 12th day of December, 2022, and approved this 12th day of December, 2022.

Ayes: Alioth, Beazley, Mammen, Petty and Volkert.

Nays: None

Absent: None

Abstain: None

First Reading: October 10th, 2022

Second Reading: November 14th, 2022

Third Reading: December 12th, 2022

Kathy Hoffmann, Mayor

April Putzier, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 12, 2023