Kingsley City Council Minutes/Bills — January 3, 2023

Kingsley City Council

January 3, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 3, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Minutes of the December 6, 2022 meeting were approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Public Forum: No one.

Maintenance Report: Working on 2023-24 budget and repairs to loader. Work will done this spring on intersection of West First and Quest and culverts on Myles Lane and intersection of Park St. and Third St.

List of bills was approved on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

A-Ox, amb oxygen 58.75

A-Z Preschool, grant 7,500.00

Absolute Inspections, 2/2022 to 12/2022 3,004.08

Adobe, subscription 15.89

Aetna, EAP 8.76

Amazon, Lib books 464.77

AT&T, police phone 209.92

Badger Meter, Beacon hosting 48.93

Baker & Taylor, Lib books/videos 941.16

Beelner Service, gr opens, sewer pipe 1,105.00

Blake Beller, mileage academy 648.75

Bohle Const., snow removal 9,940.00

Bottjen Implement, blades 79.56

Brad Wilkening, Lib program 200.00

Brian Book, phone reimb 80.00

Colonial Research, lagoon chemicals 2,781.82

Dirt Road Design, website updates 65.00

Eakes, ofc supplies/Comm Bldg supplies 262.17

FirstNet, police phone bills 196.51

Frontier, phone 104.66

Foundation Analytical Lab, testing 872.00

GIS, life/disab ins 154.98

Glen Sadler, mileage DMAC/boots 603.50

Hawkins, water chemicals 526.41

Iowa One Call, locates 34.60

Iowa Parks & Rec, CPO workshop 165.00

Ipers, Ipers December 5,800.58

IRS, Fed/Fica December 10,808.12

ISG, engineering report 1,050.00

Jack’s Uniforms, Glock 45 (Dunn), belt keepers,shirt,gloves 743.15

Julie Culler, 2nd half of ins deductible 2,000.00

Kingsley Chamber, Kingsley Bucks 2,000.00

Kingsley Drug, Amb supplies 10.15

Kingsley Post Office, water bill postage 253.70

Kingsley Vol Amb, December runs 1,720.00

Kingsley Vol Amb, meal stipend 150.00

KPTH, December advertising 2,460.00

Lumber Pros, 4×4 post 24.44

MidAmerican, utilities 4,639.61

Mid-Sioux, donation 200.00

MidStates Bank, SE View interest 4,681.00

Ply Co Landfill, December tonnage 5,658.02

Presto-X, pest control 59.89

Productivity Plus, parts 167.65

Quill, supplies 30.58

Rick Bohle, expenses 100.00

Rolling Oil, parts/repairs 1,147.26

Sanitary Services, dumpster rental 69.50

Sanitary Services, 4th qtr garbage as billed 22,711.00

Sign Masters, 2022 Tahoe lettering 399.75

Simmering Cory, Annual Web Hosting 450.00

SRF, Sewer interest payments 6,257.90

Steve Jantz, reimb cell phone/insurance cost 230.60

The Record, publications 349.44

Triple C Pest Control, contract 5,225.00

United Bank of Iowa, Land loan interest 3,276.88

United Healthcare, health ins December 6,611.17

Vicki Sitzmann, ins reimb 204.90

Wex, gas 1,536.42

Wiatel, phone/internet 786.12

Ziegler, loader parts 429.93

TOTAL 122,314.98

Library Special Expenses:

Center Point Lg Print, books 74.17

Blackstone Publishing, books 1,572.43

Cengage/Gale, books 1,405.65

Demco, supplies 1,084.99

Fire Dept. Special Expenses:

Mary Hagan reimb, Autosock (Midwest Wheel) 321.96

Jacob Hagan, fuel treatment 79.92

Sunnybrook, funeral bouquets/statue 215.48

Expenses by Fund: General, 62,010.59; Road Use, 11,844.78; Employee Benefits, 10,584.45; Local Option, 0.00; TIF, 11,483.50; Lib Special, 1,535.02; Fire Dept. Special, 617.36; Amb. Special, 0.00; Fire Truck Special, 0.00; Debt Service, 10,977.88; Water, 11,418.26; Sewer, 15,427.29; Solid Waste, 11,366.57. Total: 147,265.71.

Revenues by Function: Charges for Services, 49,916.74; Operating Grants, 22,671.17; General, 72,029.75; Transfer In, 0.00. Total: 144,617.66.

Treasurer’s report was approved on motion by Kremer, seconded by Rolling, all voted aye, motion carried.

Police Report: Waiting to get equipment installed into 2022 Tahoe. Officer Dunn and Mayor are working on getting Dunn into the Police Academy.

Fire Report: Had three calls. Dueling Pianos is scheduled for March 25th. Discussed need for local radio tower.

Hearing at 7:15 p.m. concerning grant agreement with Michael D. and Alexis M. Henry for Roomers in the amount of $5,000.00 was opened on motion by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral concerns received. Motion by Beelner, seconded by Rolling to proceed with the grant process, all voted aye, motion carried. Motion to close hearing at 7:17 p.m. by Beelner, seconded by Kremer, all voted aye, motion carried.

Members of the Fire and Ambulance departments talked to the Council about their plans to build a new building for their respective departments on the city-owned lots east of the Community Center. They proposed splitting the costs: one-third Fire Dept., one-third Ambulance, and one-third City. The Council committed $100,000.00 up front to take care of the down payment as part of their one-third.

Hearing at 7:30 p.m. concerning grant agreement with Brookside Golf Association in the amount of $42,500.00 ($16,500.00 the first year and then $6,500.00 for the next four years) was opened on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried. There were no written or oral concerns received. Motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson to proceed with the grant process, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to close hearing at 7:34 p.m. by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried

Budget workshop was set for January 16,2023 at 6:00 p.m. at City Hall.

Mark Reinders, MidAmerican Franchise Manager, talked with the Council about the MidAmerican Electric & Gas Franchise expiration. A public hearing was set for February 6, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried. Notice will be published in The Record.

Tommy and Dawn Zoch asked the Council about constructing a solar panel array on their lot at 119 Main St. The array complies with the zoning rules so they will be applying for a building permit.

City Clerk and City Attorney were re-appointed on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

The Triple C Pest Control contract was approved in the amount of $5,225.00 on motion by Jasperson, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Beelner, seconded by Jasperson to approve a donation of $200.00 to the Plymouth County Museum, all voted aye, motion carried.

Max Levy Hearing was set for February 6, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. on motion by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Building permits: Jason Bird, to move carport.

Motion to adjourn by Jasperson, seconded by Bohle, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 12, 2023