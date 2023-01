Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes & Bills — December 19, 2022

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, December 19, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM

Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

Present: Hamann, Schram and Wimmer; Streck and Kennedy via zoom

Absent: None

Others: 3 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting – President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 7:00 PM.

II. Communications

A. Public Forum – none

B. Correspondence – none

C. Special Presentation from Dr. Terry Murrell, Western Iowa Tech Community College on our new career academy consortium

III. Consent Agenda – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried. General $278,569.03; Management $27,454.57; Infrastructure $80,103.86: Hot Lunch $22,299.92; Activity $51,967.43; Extra & Hourly Pay $115,502.17

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Contract Modifications/Hiring – Kennedy moved and Streck seconded to approve the contract of Jessica Golden, paraeducator; and Sherrie Yockey MS long term sub; and to approve the resignation of Karly Kafton, assistant softball coach. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. Dropout Prevention Application for SBRC – Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the dropout prevention application for $222,230. 5 ayes. Motion carried

C. Additional Fundraiser request for Track and Field program – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the additional fundraiser request. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

D. Infrastructure/Transportation Approval – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the purchase of a 2023 suburban from Mac’s for $53,972. 5 ayes. Motion carried

E. Board Policy 600 Series Approval – Streck moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the 600 series policies. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

F. Book and Resource Listing – Hamann moved and Schram seconded to approve the HS literature with the exception that the actual novel would be an option. 5 ayes. Motion carried.

V. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

B. Early Graduates for 2022-2023

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. High School Registration Guide

B. School Calendar for 2023-2024

VIII. Announcements

A. Winter Break: December 22, 2022-January 2nd, 2023;

Staff Training January 3rd, 2023 and Classes Resume January 4th, 2023

B. Conference Rule – No Activities – December 23rd-December 27th, 2023

C. Next meeting – Joint Meeting with COU Community School Board to be scheduled for January 9, 2023

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:17 PM.

The board continued to meet in an exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

MV Board President – Wimmer

MV Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto CSD 12/19/22 Board Bills

GENERAL FUND

APPLE COMPUTER COMPUTER HARDWARE 649.00

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 106.77

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SUPPLIES 327.92

BARNES AND NOBLE, INC. SUPPLIES 222.10

BLAKE, CHRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 115.50

BOEKELMAN, TANA REIMBURSEMENT 53.50

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 39.48

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 43.00

CHN GARBAGE SERVICE, INC.GARBAGE 426.50

C&B OPERATONS, LLC MOWER/SNOWBLOWER 390.82

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 1,930.32

CENTURYLINK TELEPHONE 371.12

CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 26,422.71

CITY OF ANTHON, ANTHON CITY HALL UTILITIES 7,506.57

CITY OF MAPLETON UTILITIES 15,422.75

CLAIM AID MEDICAID 225.26

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 1,545.83

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL TRUCKS BUS REPAIR.. 2,137.03

CROGHAN, BRENDA REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

CULLIGAN OF IDA GROVE SUPPLIES 21.40

DANBURY REVIEW PUBLISHING 745.71

DAVIS-VERMEYS, MELISSA REIMBURSEMENT 58.79

DICK BLICK SUPPLIES 373.26

ELSE, CRISTA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

GOPHER PERFORMANCE SUPPLIES 106.34

GRELL, ANNA REIMBURSEMENT 957.50

HALLOWELL, SAMANTHA REIMBURSEMENT 40.01

HB SERVICES SERVICE 3,060.00

HEALTHIEST YOU INSURANCE 636.50

HOME DEPOT PRO INSTITUTIONAL SUPPLIES 4,741.74

HOOVER JAZZFEST ENTRY FEE 150.00

IOWA CENTRAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 140.00

IOWA COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK INTERNET 23.84

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL MUSIC ASSOC REGISTRATION 140.00

IXL LEARING SUBSCRIPTION 349.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 5,549.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 25.74

KIRCHGATTER, MONA REIMBURSEMENT 137.28

MAPLETON BP FUEL 319.87

MAPLETON COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET 277.42

MAPLETON PRESS LEGAL PUBLISHING/RENEW 249.82

MASTERS, DENISE REIMBURSEMENT 42.37

MATHESON TRI GAS, INC. SUPPLIES 94.00

MAYNARD, ROCHELLE REIMBURSEMENT 62.40

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES, INC. SUPPLIES 815.00

MERCY ONE PHYSICAL 180.00

MID BELL SUPPLIES 673.42

MONONA CO. IRON SUPPLIES 423.12

MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 200.00

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLISHING/ADVERTISING 36.72

MV HOT LUNCH REIMBURSEMENT 400.00

MVAO INFRASTRUCTURE FUND REIMBURSEMENT 2,400.00

NEW COOP-UTE FUEL 9,354.12

NORTHWEST AREA EDUCATION AGENCY SUPPLIES 1,782.70

O’HALLORAN SUPPLIES 830.34

OBERREUTER, ANGELA REIMBURSEMENT 123.24

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY SUPPLIES 23,183.75

QUILL CORPORATION SUPPLIES 3,172.41

ROSAUER, CARRIE REIMBURSEMENT 55.65

SANITARY SERVICES GARBAGE 842.60

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 1,071.62

SCHOOL ADMINISTRATORS OF IOWA MEMBERSHIPS/REGISTRATIONS 220.00

SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY INC. SUPPLIES 55.02

SEXTON OIL CO. FUEL OIL/FUEL 2,155.13

SONOVA USA INC. SUPPLIES 81.84

STAPLES BUSINESS CREDIT SUPPLIES 1,233.33

STOLL, JOHN REIMBURSEMENT 170.10

THELANDER, JEFF REIMBURSEMENT 2,061.44

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 71,160.57

VERIZON BUSINESS SERVICES TELEPHONE 134.16

VERIZON WIRELESS TELEPHONE 30.02

WEST MONONA COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OPEN ENROLLMENT 34,092.32

WIMMER, JON REIMBURSEMENT 1,946.89

WINSUPPLY COMMERCIAL CHARGE SUPPLIES 1,699.63

WOODBURY CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 41,558.44

Fund Total: 278,569.03

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

HOFFMAN AGENCY INSURANCE/AUDIT 12,331.00

SPECIAL MARKETS INSURANCE INSURANCE 10,504.75

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 4,618.82

Fund Total: 27,454.57

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL 220.00

ADLER, ADDIE REIMBURSEMENT 56.80

ADLER, DEANNA REIMBURSEMENT 56.80

BARRINGER, DALE OFFICIAL 260.00

BENSON, COLE PRIZE 5.00

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 101.80

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 40.00

BUSINESS PROFESSIONALS OF AMERICA BPA 764.00

BW T&F ENTERPRISES SUPPLIES 1,050.00

CAPUTO, MARK SUPPLIES 230.00

CASEY’S BUSINESS MASTERCARD FUEL 134.73

CHECK THE GIRLS DONATION 435.75

CHESTERMAN COMPANY SUPPLIES 3,388.00

CLARK, KRISTI REIMBURSEMENT 55.60

CLAUSEN, BO PRIZE 15.00

COLBERT’S MARKET SUPPLIES 183.11

DAVIDSON, GEORGE OFFICIAL 220.00

DIRKSEN, KATHERINE REIMBURSEMENT 155.45

DREW, DAVE OFFICIAL 220.00

FIRESIDE STEAKHOUSE SUPPLIES 562.50

FITZPATRICK, MOLLY REIMBURSEMENT 127.57

FJERSTAD, CLAYTON OFFICIAL 110.00

FREEZE, RYAN OFFICIAL 110.00

GILL, GAIGE REIMBURSE 51.35

GOLDEN, AIDEN prize 10.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL OFFICIAL 220.00

GRAFFIX INC. dba WALL OF FAME SUPPLIES 617.50

HARRIMAN, WADE OFFICIAL 110.00

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES DM TRAVEL 1,066.24

HOLST, LAURA REIMBURSEMENT 303.79

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOC. gate 765.00

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL 220.00

KAHL, JUSTIN REIMBURSEMENT 100.00

KAHL, KORI REIMBURSE 11.06

KIRWON, GREG OFFICIAL 110.00

KNICKMAN, JASON OFFICIAL 255.00

KOENIGS, JOSH REIMBURSEMENT 1,600.00

KREMAN, SHAWN OFFICIAL 230.00

MADSEN, CRAIG OFFICIAL.. 110.00

MAXFIELD, KEN OFFICIAL 220.00

MCCONE FOODS SUPPLIES 2,730.00

MEYER, CHARLIE OFFICIAL 330.00

MINNTEX FFA SUPPLIES 19,122.00

MUCKEY, DENNIS REIMBURSEMENT 49.00

NATIONAL FFA ORGANIZATION FFA 1,259.00

NORTH HIGH SCHOOL ENTRY FEE 36.00

OHLMEIER, TAYA PRIZE 10.00

PASH, DALE OFFICIAL 135.00

PLOEGER, LANCE OFFICIAL 85.00

RYAN, DAN OFFICIAL 270.00

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 1,271.30

SANFORD, DENNY OFFICIAL 500.00

bm SUPPLIES 214.61

SCHMIDT, JOHN OFFICIAL.. 110.00

SCHOENHERR, DUSTIN PRIZE 25.00

SCHOLL, KATHY REIMBURSEMENT 1,683.49

SCHRUNK, SAM PRIZE 5.00

SELLERS, TOM OFFICIAL 230.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC SCALE TEST 262.50

SWANSON, MICHAEL OFFICIAL 300.00

TESCH, SHANNON OFFICIAL 315.00

TIEFENTHALER QUALITY MEATS FFA SALES 2,232.33

WAGNER, JAMES OFFICIAL 110.00

WEHDE, SHAWN OFFICIAL 110.00

WEISSMAN SUPPLIES 934.15

WIENER, ARNIE OFFICIAL 110.00

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL 220.00

WYHE’S CHOICE FUNDRAISING SUPPLIES 4,806.00

Fund Total: 51,967.43

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

INGRAM, JANE REIMBURSEMENT 16.28

KEMPS SUPPLIES 2,121.11

MARTIN BROS. SUPPLIES 20,162.53

Fund Total: 22,299.92

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

AC & R SPECIALISTS REPAIRS 711.17

GLOBAL GLASS REPAIRS 3,600.00

GORDON FLESCH COMPANY COPIERS 2,133.49

INCONTROL ELECTRONICS SURVEILLANCE SYSTEM 110.00

JOHNSON PROPANE INC. PROPANE 1,133.06

MAPLE VALLEY ELECTRIC SERVICES 1,175.62

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 1,605.15

PQL SUPPLIES 890.10

RASMUSSEN MECHANICAL SERVICE SERVICES 22,682.08

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 363.86

RESILITE SPORTS PRODUCTS, INC. EQUIPMENT 38,100.83

RICK’S COMPUTER SUPPORT/HARDWARE/EQUIPMENT 5,523.89

STRACHAN SALES INC. DBA HOBART REPAIRS 1,660.99

TK ELEVATOR CORPORATION ELEVATOR MAINTENANCE 413.62

Fund Total: 80,103.86

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 12, 2023