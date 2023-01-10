Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 20, 2022

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

December 20, 2022

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on December 20, 2022 at 9:30 am for a board meeting. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 12/20/22 meeting agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 12/13/22 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve payroll dated 12/15/22 & 12/22/22 and claims dated 12/20/22. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2023 Wellness program agreement between ISAC and Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the 2021-22 Plymouth County Conservation annual report. Motion Carried.

Dick Sievers of Mid Sioux Opportunity was present to share information and is asking for $16,500 of county budget funds in FY2023-24.

Mike Wise of Plymouth County EMS was present to share information and is asking for $105,840, plus $25,000 extra for training, of county budget funds in FY2023-24.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to open the public hearing for the Plymouth County Class C road ordinance at 10:45 am. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

No written comments were received. Brad Feuerhelm, Mark Brown, Doug McDougal and Shane McDougal were present from the public. One call from a member of the public in Fredonia Township was received by Don Kass.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to close the public hearing at 10:58 am. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Ordinance #122022-1, an ordinance establishing the area service “C” road classification in Plymouth County, pursuant to IA Code 309.57 and to waive the 2nd and 3rd publication and hearing on this ordinance. Anderson-aye; Meis-aye; Kass-aye; Horton-aye; VanOtterloo-aye. Motion Carried.

Loren Schnepf of the Plymouth County Fair Board was present to share information and is asking for $28,000 of county budget funds in FY 2023-24.

Rebecca Socknat, Plymouth Co. EMA Director was present to share information regarding the HAZMAT Mitigation Plan with Plymouth County being the fiscal agent for the funds for the project in 2023-24.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to approve setting the Communication Center rates for cities in Plymouth County FY 2023-24 from $8 to $9 per capita based on the 2022 census. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the Braun Addition in Section 2 of Remsen Township subject to the well and driveway easement. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the right of way for project LC-251605. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve the permit to Premier Communications in various roads west and north of Le Mars. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 12:15 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 12-20-22

AgriVision Equipment FILTERS 559.62

AgState fuel 235.21

Anthony Plumbing repairs 114.15

Arnold Motor PARTS 214.66

Amy Augustine mileage 33.12

Bekins Fire & Safety SAFETY.. 34.64

Brooke Betsworth deposition..471.00

Lonnie Bohlke cell phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars supplies 187.56

City of Brunsville UTILITIES 104.40

Bugman Pest pest control 50.00

Cellebrite software 860.00

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 1497.00

Cherokee Co Sheriff service 46.00

Cornhusker International PARTS 280.59

Culligan Water refrigerator repair 778.76

Cummins Sales and Service generator repair 1209.76

CWD food supplies 2065.40

Dakota County Sheriff service.. 18.00

Victoria DeVos misc. reimbursements 222.06

DeVries Tool WELDING SUPPLIES 180.00

Document Depot shredding 49.00

Drivers License Guide ID checking guides 85.95

Eakes Inc furniture 4208.82

Easy Clean Car Wash car wash 41.66

Fareway food supplies 190.17

Stacey Feldman misc. reimbursements 114.24

Floyd Valley Healthcare contract 912.73

Frontier phone services 2908.41

Kyle Gengler sign labor 150.00

Get Branded 360 uniform 196.73

Jolynn Goodchild cell phone/mileage 75.00

Gordon Flesch Co quarterly maint fee 381.43

H & D Underground TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 4023.60

Kurt Haage UTILITIES 120.00

Hardware Hank supplies 55.32

Jamie Hauser mileage 115.62

Henry M. Adkins election equip 12,330.00

City of Hinton UTILITIES 140.97

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 137.50

Jenna Hodgson postage 47.14

Zach Holtgrewe MEALS & LODGING 72.95

Horizon Distribution wash card 50.00

Hughes Co Sheriff service 50.00

Luke Hughes meeting expense 60.00

Insight Public Sector Sled MS license 6611.00

Iowa Dept. of Public Safety online warrants 3642.00

IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT IEMA membership 150.00

Iowa Information publication 269.70

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 375.00

Iowa Prison Industries sign order 400.40

Iowa State Sheriffs’ membership 25.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 1563.83

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 425.60

Jami L. Johnson deposit 375.00

Jerico Services MATERIALS 7500.00

J-W Tank Line fuel 3783.25

Kimball-Midwest Co. PARTS 817.68

KLEM advertising 80.00

Knife River Midwest ASPHALT CONCRETE 668.10

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

City of Le Mars utilities 740.53

Le Mars Agri Center Herbicide 1150.39

L.G. Everist Inc. EROSION CONTROL 39323.74

Alan Lucken mileage 87.50

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 33.96

MCI transfer phone 13.14

Menards parts 2619.20

MidAmerican Energy utilities 3979.83

Midwest Lubricants MISCELLANEOUS 475.75

Midwest Honda pump repairs 223.92

Midwest Wheel PARTS 473.86

Mike’s Inc propane fill 49.88

Mouser Digging & Pump TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 3098.70

Mr Muffler repairs 195.21

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 964.79

O.C. Sanitation garbage pickup 99.37

Shawn Olson equipment 7727.40

Mark Oltmanns GROUNDS 60.00

One Office Solutions supplies 298.91

Orange City Area Health testimony 750.00

Panoramic VetPro Inc pro license 450.00

Ply Co Board of Health pass thru grant 6233.25

Ply Co Solid Waste hauling/assessment 3.25

Ply Co Treasurer flex reimbursement 8350.46

Premier Communications phone 1017.44

Quality Lawn Care snow removal 350.00

Quality Lube service 53.40

Ray’s Saw Sharpening OUTSIDE SERVICE 91.00

Darin Raymond supplies 260.25

Jill Renken postage 79.80

Thomas Rohe MEALS & LODGING 72.54

Dan Ruhland sign labor 150.00

Ashley Sandbulte repairs 318.33

Sapp Bros. fuel 213.47

Schmillen Construction BRIDGES 166.32

SHI International panic alarm system 2595.00

Shred-it shredding 76.95

Sioux Equipments PARTS 1907.40

Rebecca Socknat uniform 268.78

Solutions labor 13950.00

Chris Sonnichsen rent assistance 300.00

Stearns County Sheriff service 60.00

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 350.76

The Record publications 157.68

Thomson Reuters West IA practice series 1068.93

Titan Machinery PARTS 2222.10

Total Motors parts 48082.89

Brett Udell Trucking EROSION CONTROL 1685.00

Union County Electric tower 79.00

US Police Canine Assoc. membership 50.00

UnityPoint Clinic SAFETY 168.00

US POSTAL SERVICE postage 1308.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 225.23

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 39382.20

Lynn VanWyhe-Jurrens rent assistance 300.00

Verizon cell phones 513.36

Wagner Auto PARTS 330.35

WesTel trunklines 324.32

Wex Bank fuel 8005.63

Brian Winegar rent assistance 300.00

Woodbury Co. Sheriff service 10.00

Ziegler Inc PARTS 2178.71

