Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — December 13, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

DECEMBER 13, 2022

FIFTIETH MEETING OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Board members present were De Witt, Taylor (by phone), Ung and Radig; Wright was absent. Staff members present were Karen James, Board Administrative Assistant, Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The regular meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

There were no citizen concerns.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the agenda for December 13, 2022. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve the following items by consent:

To approve minutes of the December 6, 2022, meeting. Copy filed.

To approve the claims totaling $502,652.67. Copy filed.

To approve the property tax refund for 2825 S Cypress St., parcel #884705383017, in the amount of $11.00. Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Jeannette Ford for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION # 13,520

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING JEANNETTE FORD FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeannette Ford has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Siouxland District Health for 21 years from November 4, 2002 to January 6, 2023

WHEREAS, the service given by Jeannette Ford as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Jeannette Ford for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Jeannette Ford.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 13th day of December 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Darin Fay for his years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION # 13,521

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING DARIN FAY FOR HER SERVICE TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Darin Fay has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office for 27 years from August 15, 1995 to December 25, 2022

WHEREAS, the service given by Darin Fay as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by his dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Darin Fay for his years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Darin Fay.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 13th day of December 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To receive for signatures a Resolution Thanking and Commending Dawn Snyder for her years of service to Woodbury County.

RESOLUTION #13,522

A RESOLUTION THANKING AND COMMENDING DAWN SNYDER FOR HER SERVICES TO WOODBURY COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dawn Snyder has capably served Woodbury County as an employee of the Woodbury County Conservation’s Department for 35 years from June 16, 1988 to February 2, 2023.

WHEREAS, the service given by Dawn Snyder as a Woodbury County employee, has been characterized by her dedication to the best interests of the citizens of Woodbury County; and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA that the undersigned members of this Board thanks and commends Dawn Snyder for her years of service to Woodbury County; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that it is the wish of all those signing below that the future hold only the best for this very deserving person, Dawn Snyder.

BE IT SO RESOLVED this 13th day of December 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

To approve the appointment of Marquesha Farris, P/T Youth Worker, Juvenile Detention Dept., effective 12-16-22, $20.89/hour. Job Vacancy Posted 10-19-22. Entry Level Salary: $20.89/hour.; and the separation of Robert Grimm, P/T Courthouse Safety & Security Officer, County Sheriff Dept., effective 12-16-22. Resignation. Copy filed. Carried 4-0.

There was a discussion of county involvement in a Rural Community Multi-City Inspector. Copy filed.

Motion by De Witt second by Radig to approve the plans for project #BRS-SWAP-C097(147)ó60-97. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by De Witt to approve and authorize the Chairperson to sign a Resolution fixing date for a public hearing on the proposal to amend the lease agreement with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority. Carried 4-0.

RESOLUTION # 13,523

RESOLUTION FIXING DATE FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSAL TO AMEND THE LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY

WHEREAS, Woodbury County, State of Iowa (the “County”) and the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority (the “Authority”) have heretofore entered into that certain Lease Agreement dated September 1, 2020 (the “Lease”); and

WHEREAS, it is now deemed necessary and advisable that the County should provide for the authorization of a First Amendment to the Lease (the “Amendment”) with the Authority; and

WHEREAS, Iowa Code Section 346.27 provides that the Authority shall have and exercise certain public and essential governmental powers and functions including the right to lease all or any part of a building to an incorporating unit upon rental terms agreed upon between the Authority and the incorporating unit; and

WHEREAS, the Authority and County have negotiated the form of a proposed Amendment, which is intended to clarify that after the Commencement Date (as defined in the Lease) the County may place partitions, fixtures, furniture, equipment and make improvements and other non-structural alterations in the interior of the Facility (as defined in the Lease) at its own expense and that the County will own all such partitions, fixtures, furniture, equipment and improvements; and

WHEREAS, neither Chapter 331 nor any other Code provision sets forth any procedural action required to be taken before said Amendment can be approved, and pursuant to Section 331.301(5), Code of Iowa, it is deemed sufficient if the action hereinafter described be taken and the Woodbury County Auditor causes to be published notice of the proposal and of the time and place of the meeting at which the Board of Supervisors proposes to take action thereon and to receive oral and/or written objections to such action; and

WHEREAS, the following action is now considered to be in the best interests of the County.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA:

Section 1. That this Board of Supervisors meet in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at 4:35 P.M. on December 20, 2022, for the purpose of taking action on the matter of the proposal to amend the Lease Agreement with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority.

Section 2. That the Woodbury County Auditor is hereby directed to cause at least one publication to be made of a notice of said meeting, in a legal newspaper, printed wholly in the English language, published at least once weekly, and having general circulation in Woodbury County, said publication to be not less than four (4) clear days nor more than twenty (20) days before the date of said public meeting.

Section 3. The notice of the proposed action shall be in substantially the following form:

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF WOODBURY COUNTY, IOWA, ON THE MATTER OF THE PROPOSAL TO AMEND THE LEASE AGREEMENT WITH THE WOODBURY COUNTY LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY, AND THE HEARING THEREON

PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa, will hold a public hearing on December 20, 2022, at 4:35 P.M. in the Board Room, Woodbury County Courthouse, 620 Douglas Street, Sioux City, Iowa, at which meeting the Board of Supervisors proposes to take action on the proposal to authorize a First Amendment to the Lease Agreement (the “Amendment”) with the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority (the “Authority”) said Lease Agreement dated September 1, 2020.

The Amendment is intended to clarify that after the Commencement Date (as defined in the Lease) the County may place partitions, fixtures, furniture, equipment and make improvements and other non-structural alterations in the interior of the Facility (as defined in the Lease) at its own expense and that the County will own all such partitions, fixtures, furniture, equipment and improvements.

A copy of the Amendment is on file for public inspection during regular business hours in the office of the Auditor of Woodbury County, Iowa.

At the above meeting the Board of Supervisors shall receive oral or written objections to the proposal to enter into the Amendment. After all objections have been received and considered, the Board of Supervisors will at this meeting or at any adjournment thereof, take additional action on the proposal or will abandon the proposal to authorize said Amendment.

This notice is given by order of the Board of Supervisors of Woodbury County, Iowa.

Dated this 13th day of December, 2022.

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

Copy filed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to approve reauthorization of unallocated CIP funding of $315,000 toward a maintenance storage building at the new LEC. Carried 4-0. Copy filed.

Reports on Committee Meetings were heard.

There were no citizen concerns. Board concerns were heard.

The Board adjourned the regular meeting until December 20, 2022.

Meeting sign-in sheet. Copy filed.

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 12, 2023