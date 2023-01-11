Gwendolyn “Gwen” Bierman, 97 of Kingsley, passed away January 4, 2023 at Kingsley Specialty Care in Kingsley.

Funeral services were held January 8, 2023 at Rohde Funeral Home, Kingsley. Burial will be at Kingsley Cemetery.

Gwendolyn Eileen Griffith was born October 16, 1925 to Lloyd and Mabel (Warren) Griffith of rural Kingsley, IA. She graduated from Kingsley High School in 1943 and attended college in LeMars, IA, and then taught country school for 3 years.

Gwen married Johnny Bierman on April 5, 1946 and they began farming near Quimby, IA. Growing up, Gwen worked hard helping to hold on to the family farm during the Great Depression, and continued that determination helping Johnny provide for their family.

She later worked in hospitals in Cherokee and Sioux City, Iowa. In 1975, they moved to Sauk Centre, Minnesota where they owned and operated a fishing resort. In 1989 they moved back to Kingsley, and Johnny passed away in 1997.

Gwen loved the Lord, music, dancing, flowers, fishing with Johnny, morning coffee, eating sweets, laughing, traveling, and especially spending time with her family.

Gwen and Johnny’s family consisted of Jerry (deceased) and wife Jo Bierman, and their children Donna, John and Crystal; Dennis (deceased); Lloyd (Marjorie) and her daughter Jerri (Marc) Daniels and their sons Bradley and Brett; and Janene (Ginger) & Doug Nelson and her children Kerri (Todd) Leach and Ryan (Sara) Husman and their children Kendra and Dylan.

Other survivors include Gwen’s brother James (Bob) Griffith, sister Colleen (Lloyd) Keck, sisters-in-law Betty Griffith, Mary Ellen Bumann, and Dorothy Bierman, and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceding Gwen in death in addition to her parents and sons, were her brothers, Warren Griffith and Wyman Griffith; and also brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Emma Lou Griffith, Florence Ritchey, Fern and Ralph Woltman, Frances and Florence Bierman, Wendell Bierman, Junior and Betty Bierman, Dorris and Harold Kintigh.