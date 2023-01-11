Mary A. Shever, age 88, of Holstein, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A private funeral service was held on Saturday, January 07, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church of Cushing with the Pastor Jon Montgomery officiating. Burial was at the Cushing Cemetery of Cushing.

Mary Ann (Arp) Shever was born on a farm south of Holstein, Iowa to Rudolph John Henry and Elsie Caroline (Weber) Arp on August 30, 1934.

She attended Lone Star Country School until sixth grade when she entered the Holstein public schools. She graduated from Holstein High School in 1952 with Valedictorian honors and received the I Dare You award.

She worked as a secretary in Holstein until 1955. On December 10, 1955 she married Delbert Shever of Cushing after he had spent 16 months in the Army in South Korea. Three sons were born to this union, Bryan, Stevan and Craig.

Mary was a member of the Cushing First United Methodist Church where belonged to the UMW and was treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Cushing American Legion Auxiliary where she served as treasurer as well for many years. She was a member of Nacarima, Good Samaritan Auxiliary, several card clubs, a quilt club and she started a Bible Study which she was very proud of.

She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She enjoyed going to see all the grandchildren in their programs, sporting events, graduations, etc. And then came the great-grands and all of the pictures, birthdays, family dinners and special events, all of which she loved.

She had one very memorable experience when Nathan took her to Las Vegas to see George Strait in concert. He knew that was on her bucket list, George Strait and Alan Jackson were her favorite country entertainers.

Mary is survived by her husband, Delbert; sons, Bryan (Lynette) and Craig (Lee Ann); seven grandchildren, Nathan, Randi, Vincent, Shalee, Trenton, Stephanie (Kristian) and Skylar (Kim); nine great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Devan, Drake, Remi, Noah, Samuel, Lillian, Vivian and Elsie. She is also survived by one sister, Dorothy Henderson and two brothers, Harold Arp and Harlan Arp; three sisters-in-law, Delores Underwood, Janice Messner and Lois Kistenmacher and many nieces and nephews.

She is joining in Heaven her parents; one son, Stevan; one grandson, Aaron; two sisters, Norine Lorenzen and Norma Hammer; brothers-in-law, Lewis Hammer, Robert Lorenzen, Lloyd Henderson, Carl Underwood, Richard Messner and Paul Kistenmacher; and two sisters-in-law, Sandy Arp and Sharlotte Arp.