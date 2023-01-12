Rep. Tom Jeneary — 2023 Legislative Session Preview

I’m excited to be re-elected to the 90th General Assembly of Iowa. There are several issues we hope to tackle this year, including reform to property tax assessments, education policy, welfare reform, and many more. Most bills will likely see many amendments and changes in the coming weeks as we continue to discuss its impact on Iowans.

As I prepare for the legislative session this year, I look forward to discussing these things and others at townhall meetings during the legislative session. As always, I encourage you to reach out to me with questions, comments or concerns at tom.jeneary@legis.iowa.gov. If you are in the Capitol during session, please don’t hesitate to send in a note or contact me ahead of time as I always try to meet with my constituents when they’re in the Capitol. As a reminder, I now represent House District 3 due to redistricting, below is a map for reference. I look forward to hearing from old and new constituents alike. As we work on these and other pieces of legislation, I will give you more detailed facts concerning these bills.