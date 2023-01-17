Bronson City Council Minutes/Bills — January 10, 2023

Bronson City Council

January 10, 2023

Bronson City Hall Chambers

Meeting called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Jason Garnand. Council members answering roll: Chad Merchant, Dave West, and Jeff Keleher. Attorney Metcalf was not present but Ryan Beardshear was present in his place.

Woodbury County Sheriff’s report. There were 3 incidents for the month of December. Deputy was not present to give more details.

Reports:

Ambulance: Nick was present to give his report. Since November has done 11 transports. 3 year inspection will be done next Tuesday. Still need 501 C for ambulance. Asked Attorney Beardshear to look into it.

Water/Sewer: Nick was present to give his report. Generator at pump station kicked in when there was an electrical outage on Dec 23rd. Nick made copies of his annual water use report for 2022 and handed them out to council. Annual total was close to 15 million gallons. Nick reported that in June there was close to 1.8 million gallons used. It over stressed the pumps and Nick said council might want to think of doing water restrictions in the upcoming June. Matter tabled for now. Nick brought up that some of the surrounding towns residents have purchased private water line insurance. Nick will bring more information to the next meeting.

Maintenance: CJ was present. New Bronson sign is here. CJ will get the lumber to frame it up.

CJ said Mid American contacted him. They reported that we had replaced 3 lights out by the park with LED lights. Mid American said they will need to be taken down because only Mid American lights can go on Mid American poles. Council discussed the matter and said there are other places we can use the lights that will be taken down. Councilman West said CJ needs to get gravel to mix with the salt mixture for the streets. Also, the sidewalk at city hall needs to be kept free of ice since a lot of residents pay their water bills thru the mail slot at city hall.

Minutes: There was a motion from Councilman Keleher and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the minutes for the December 13th regular meeting.

REVENUES DISBURSEMENTS

BY FUND BY FUND

General

3763.65 8823.94

Ambulance

251.09 981.47

Garbage

2391.27 895.23

Road Use Tax

2720.40 3128.82

Local Option Sales Tax

9269.29 0.00

ARPA

2.66 0.00

Water (operating)

6117.13 19,649.03

Water (sinking fund)

3001.82 4611.25

Sewer

2806.14 1593.85

Debt Service

0.00 1583.33

DEC TOTAL REVENUE

$30,323.45

DEC DISBURSEMENTS

$41,266.92

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve the Treasurer’s financial report.

Special city council meeting will be held on Feb. 7th at 6:00 for approval for public hearing for Max Levy FY24 Bronson Budget. We will need at least 4 council members present for this. Then we will go right into budget planning meeting.

Public Hearing on amended budget will be held at regular meeting on Feb 14th. We will also take another look at final numbers for the upcoming budget.

Public Hearing for upcoming budget will be held on March 14th at our regular meeting.

BILLS FOR APPROVAL FOR JANUARY 2023 MEETING:

CHN garbage pick-up (2 months) $3154.24

Emergency Medical Products ambulance supplies $56.16

HAKA gas for plow truck $84.00

Jackson Pumping sewer pumped $170.00

Jay-Lan lawn care for park & fields $3096.90

Pomps Tires ambulance tires $399.63

Postmaster 6 rolls of stamps $360.00

The Record publications $93.42

Siouxland District Health bacteriological $14.00

S&S city tractor repairs $859.47

USA Blue Book water supplies $301.28

USA Blue Book water supplies $329.18

USA Blue Book water supplies $285.00

Wiatel telephone bill $127.91

Woodbury County EMS paramedic intercept $600.00

There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve to pay the aforementioned bills. Discussion was made about CJ changing the oil ourselves on the city tractor.

Business:

1. Resolution for city positions: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #1-2023 to make the following appointments:

City Clerk: Lindy Jessen

Treasurer: Monica Junge

City Attorney: Ryan Beardshear

2. Resolution for Records Custodian: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #2-2023 to designate the City Clerk, Lindy Jessen, to keep and maintain the primary records of the City of Bronson. Bronson ambulance records will be maintained by Nick Lahrs, except for cash receipts, which are maintained by the City Clerk.

3. Resolution naming depository: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Merchant, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #3-2023 naming Security National Bank of Sioux City, Iowa as the official depository for the City of Bronson.

4. Resolution adopting the Model Investment Policy: There was a motion from Councilman West and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to approve Resolution #4-2023 adopting the model investment policy for the City of Bronson.

5. Mayor Garnand made his appointments to the council.

6. Micro Server for city hall: mayor needs 6 email names to get things started.

7. Camera at burn pile: matter tabled until next meeting.

Anything from Councilman Merchant: no

Anything from Councilman West: no

Anything from Councilman Keleher: no

Anything from Clerk Jessen: no

Anything from Treasurer Junge: no

Anything from Ryan Beardshear: Mayor Garnand wanted to know what it would take to move our council meetings to a Wednesday night instead of a Tuesday. More discussion on the matter will come at next meetings.

Since there was no further business to discuss, there was a motion from Councilman Merchant and a second from Councilman Keleher, with all council present voting yes, to adjourn the meeting.

Meeting was adjourned at 7:32 PM.

SIGNED BY:

Jason Garnand, Mayor

SEAL:

ATTESTED BY:

Lindy Jessen, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023