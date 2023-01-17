Kingsley-Pierson School Board Minutes & Bills — January 10, 2023

Kingsley-Pierson Community School

UNAPPROVED MINUTES OF A REGULAR MONTHLY MEETING OF THE

KINGSLEY-PIERSON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

January 10, 2023

CONFERENCE ROOM – KINGSLEY

1. CALL TO ORDER

The meeting was called to order by President Collins at 6:15 a.m.

2. ROLL CALL

Present Members: Collins, Bubke, Collins, Plendl and Herbold

3. AGENDA

Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the agenda. All voted aye, motion carried.

4. APPROVAL OF PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES

Motion was made by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve the December minutes. All voted aye, motion carried.

5. SUMMARY LIST OF BILLS

Invoice details were emailed to the Board members before the meeting. Motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Plendl, to approve listed bills in the amounts of $74,288.61 from the General fund, $10,581.72 from schoolhouse, $6,742.38 from the Kingsley activity and $22,075.57 from lunch fund. All voted aye, motion carried.

6. FINANCIAL REPORT

Discussed the revenue and expenses for December. The FY22 audit continues with Nolte, Cornman and Johnson virtually and finish by the end of January. It’s been a busy month end for W2s, 1095s and 1099 reports. In January, grant reports are submitted for the Federal, State and local agencies for reimbursements. Discussion on electronic check signing took place and compared area school districts and their processes. Motion by Herbold, second by Plendl to approve the electronic check signing process for the School Business Official/Board Secretary and the Board President. All voted aye, motion carried.

Motion by Plendl, seconded by Herbold to approve the financial report. All in favor, motion carried.

7. COMMUNICATIONS

Mr. Wiese

It’s the start of the 2nd semester and students are finalizing their HS schedules. Wrestling districts will be at Hull Western Christian on 2/11. The sweetheart dance scheduled on 2/11 from 8-10 p.m. The speech students have been practicing for their large group competition on 1/22. Busy time of the year!

Mr. Brand

Mr. Brand was unable to attend the meeting and emailed the board members his report. The 3rd quarter started which means new classes for some of our students and a different schedule. We had our December PBIS Assembly on January 6th and recognized students for demonstrating expectations. There will be a 12:30 early dismissal on January 25th for teacher professional development. Shout out to Jordyn Kooima. She reached out to outside organizations to speak to our students. We have had a presenter from Her Health coming in to study halls to talk to students about drug use, relationships, etc. This has been happening every other Friday. Just a reminder our 7th and 8th grade team (Team 12356), which is 7 students, earned the Innovation Project Award and punched their ticket to State in Ames on January 28th. On December 20th, we had our middle school holiday concert and the students performed very well. A shout out to Kate Goodwin. Kate will have ICTM (Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics) in her classroom on January 20th. They are interested in her newly adopted teaching this year. We hired Brittney Hansen and Becky Schultzen as long term subs to help each day for staff absences. The Boys’ basketball season will finish this week. The Girls’ basketball season will have their last game on January 26th. A wrestling meeting will be Friday and practice starts January 16th. The first wrestling meet is February 3rd.

Mr. Bailey

Mr. Bailey discussed the DOE classification on the free and reduced rate. River Valley CSD would like to have a 2 plus 2 meeting with our board in the near future to discuss the up and coming year. Middle school students, Trevor, Michael and Janie (Casey was not present) who are involved in the Lego League competition presented to the board their solar energy proposal. At the recent, Lego League competition in Ames, the team won the innovative project award. The board appreciated their research and work on the project.

8. OLD BUSINESS

Return to Learn Plan

Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the return to learn plan. All vote aye, motion carried.

9. NEW BUSINESS

Resignation: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve Jordan Bubke’s resignation as an aide position. All in favor, motion carried. Mr. Bailey thanked Jordan for her service and time with the district.

Contract Recommendations: None at this time

Policy Update: 700, 800, 900 Board Policy: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the 1st reading of the recommended changes to the board policies series 700, 800, and 900. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Drivers Education Program: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to approve the 2023 Spring/Summer Drivers Education program. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Drivers Education Instructor Pay: Motion by Plendl and seconded by Herbold to approve the $230 fee, per student paid to the Drivers Education Instructor. All in favor, motion carried.

Approval of Drivers Education Fees: Motion by Herbold, seconded by Plendl to approve the $325 student fees for resident or non-resident students for the Drivers Education Program. All in favor, motion carried.

Fundraiser Requests: Motion by Bubke, seconded by Herbold to approve the Singing valentines fundraiser request from the HS Choir. All in favor, motion carried.

10. OTHER BUSINESS

None at this time

11. ADJOURNMENT

At 6:53 a.m., motion was brought by Herbold, seconded by Bubke to adjourn the meeting. All voted aye, motion carried.

Laurie Schweitzberger, Board Secretary

Jason Collins, Board President

Kingsley-Pierson CSD NEWSPAPER REPORT

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023