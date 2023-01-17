Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes & Claims — January 3, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 3, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Supervisors Don Kass, Craig Anderson and John Meis and County Attorney Darin Raymond read and signed their oath of offices for their respective re-elected position beginning in 2023.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Anderson, to adjourn the 2022 Board of Supervisors session and to organize for 2023. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Horton, to appoint Don Kass as Chairman for 2023. Kass abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to appoint Craig Anderson as Vice-Chairman for 2023. Anderson abstained. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/3/23 agenda with the removal of De Anna Faris of Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking Proclamation due to being absent for weather related reasons. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 12/20/22 meeting. Motion Carried. There was no meeting on 12/27/22.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 12/30/22 payroll & claims paid on 1/3/23.Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to authorize Auditor Stacey Feldman to pay bills/claims, postage and freight etc. and salaries for 2023 and pay wages for part time employees from time sheets. These bills, claims and salaries are to be paid when the Auditor is satisfied that the same is due the claimant. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010323-1

WHEREAS, Chapter 120.1 of the 2022 Code of Iowa allows the County as governing body to delegate its investment authority under the provisions of this chapter, to the Treasurer or other financial officer of the governmental unit, who shall therefore be responsible for handling investment transactions until such delegation of authority is revoked.

THEREFORE, the Board of Supervisors of Plymouth County hereby appoint Shelly Sitzmann as the financial officer to invest idle funds not needed for immediate use in time certificates of deposit in approved depositories or in investments permitted by section 128.10. VanOtterloo-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to adopt the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 010323-2

WHEREAS, the first regular session of the 64th General Assembly of the State of Iowa enacted File #37 which reads in part, “The Board of Supervisors may authorize attendance at schools of instruction by county officers, appointees, and employees as the school are called….”

NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that the Board of Supervisors authorize each elected or appointed official to determine the schools of instruction that they will attend and also which employees may attend for the year 2023. VanOtterloo-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to appoint Board members to serve on the same conference boards for 2023 and to serve on the other boards listed as follows:

Craig Anderson

Workforce Development

E-911 Board

County Safety Board

SRTPA Board, Alternate

SIMPCO MPO Board

SIMPCO Executive Board

Woodbury Co. Assessor’s Office Conference Board

Hungary Canyons Alliance Board

Loess Hills Development and Conservation Authority

I.P.A.I.T Board

R.E.A.P Board

Hazmat Board

Don Kass

R.E.A.P. Board (Alternate)

Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

3rd Judicial District Dept. of Correctional Services

Mid Sioux Opportunity Board

Youth Emergency Services Board (YES Center)

Little Sioux Watershed Board

Plains Area MH Board Liaison

Mike VanOtterloo

Plymouth County EMA

Loess Hills Alliance Board, Alternate

Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region Board

Mental Health DECAT Board

Plymouth County Wellness

Plymouth County Department Head Meeting

Life Skills Board

Gary Horton

Loess Hills Alliance Board

Siouxland Regional Housing Authority Board

SRTPA Board

NW Early Childhood Iowa (Empowerment)

Siouxland Regional Transit Board

West Central Region Housing & Community Improvement Trust Fund

Plymouth County Landfill Board

Plymouth County Labor Negotiations Board

John Meis

E-911 Board, Alternate

SIMPCO, Alternate

Loess Hills Alliance Board

Floyd Valley Community Health Services Advisory Committee

Le Mars Business Initiative Corp. (Liaison)

Plymouth Co. Board of Health Planning Council

Plymouth County Labor Negotiations Board

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to set the 4 County newspapers for 2023 as the Le Mars Daily Sentinel, Akron Hometowner and the Remsen Bell Enterprises and The Record to serve together as one each at ½ rate. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 2023 County Compensation Commission as follows:

Real Estate Brokers

Connie Blake

Jim A. Klein Jr.

Phyllis Van Evera

Carrissa DeRocher

Randy Stabe

Bruce Brock

Shane Sitzmann

Finance Officers

Roger Schmid

Mike Hohenstein

Micah Lang

Dusty Pick

Matthew Ahlers

Jeremy Homan

Heath Lee

Agricultural Land Owners

David Howe

Dennis Schmid

Gaylen Tapper

Doug Becker

Bill Schroeder

Adam Schmidt

Brad Harvey

City Land Owners

Rich Husman

Jerry Scholten

Kim Sparr

Keith Bohle

Doug Manley

Delana Ihrke

Bill Rosacker Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to appoint Dan Plueger to the Veteran Affairs Commission for a 3 year term; to appoint Paul Schroeder to the Plymouth County Board of Health for a 3 year term; to appoint Tim Brown to the County Conservation Board for a 5 year term; to appoint Dan Albert to the Board of Adjustment for a 5 year term. Motion Carried.

Motion by Meis, seconded by Horton, to approve the amended IT MOU with Sioux Rivers and Plymouth County. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to approve 8 waiver home rental agreements with tenants at the duplex on 5th St. SW in Le Mars. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Anderson, to approve Project FM-CO75(167)—55-75 Bids & Contract. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve Resolution 010323-3 to Execute the Contract for Project FM-CO75(167)—55-75. VanOtterloo-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye, Horton-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:35 am.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid 1-3-2023

Access Systems copier contract 452.22

Allied Oil & Supply fuel 831.44

Arens Building RIGHT-OF-WAY 468.00

Arnold Motor Supply PARTS.. 251.08

Axon Enterprise taser cartridges 337.62

Bentson Pest Control extermination services 100.00

Bomgaars supplies 1156.17

Erica Brodersen postage 9.17

Burke Engineering BUILDINGS 18.00

Brandon Cabney cell phone allowance 90.00

Casey’s Business fuel 8373.13

Cole Papers custodial supplies 257.44

Cornhusker International FILTERS 3526.89

Culligan Water r/o rental 351.00

CWD food supplies 1253.24

Dakota Riggers & Tools CHAINS & CABLES 726.54

Conner Delfs cell phone allowance 90.00

Scott Dorhout cell phone allowance 90.00

Eakes Inc supplies 598.55

Electrical Automation courthouse electrical 1584.60

Electronic Engineering LE equip install 2397.48

ESRI SUPPLIES 800.00

Fastenal custodial supplies 139.93

Frontier phone 6.50

G & R Controls repairs 481.80

Genoa Healthcare inmate meds 63.54

Get Branded 360 uniform 121.98

Gordon Flesch Company copier maint agreement 76.22

GovConnection office supplies 1107.05

Graves Construction construction project 5472.74

gWorks SIGNS 496.00

Hardware Hank supplies 20.96

Kirk Hatting cell phone allowance 90.00

Kara Holland transcripts 5.50

Jill Holzman cell phone allowance 90.00

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 24.57

ICCS conference registration 260.00

Iowa One Call locate service.. 41.40

Iowa State Sheriffs membership renew 25.00

Iowa State University SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 1400.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS.. 918.77

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 59.95

Michael & Karen Jaminet RIGHT-OF-WAY 44102.25

Jerico Services MATERIALS 15000.00

JHB Group APRA project 174327.37

Jamie D. Jorgensen transcripts 19.00

Tamara Jorgensen cell phone allowance 90.00

K.F. Propane UTILITIES 492.25

City of Kingsley utility water assistance 301.28

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

Lampert Lumber supplies 183.90

City of Le Mars utilities 76.09

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 7547.20

Max I. Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Menards office supplies 111.16

MidAmerican Energy utilities.. 648.98

Midwest Wheel PARTS 351.27

Timothy & Abby Miller RIGHT-OF-WAY 243.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 1254.78

Northside Glass Service PARTS 2181.67

One Office Solutions office supplies 422.35

Kyle Petersen misc. reimbursements 383.79

Plymouth Co Employees insurance reimbursements 7973.48

Ply Co Treasurer flex benefits reimburse 520.13

Primebank rental 15.00

Northwest REC power radio 898.19

Road Machinery & Supply PARTS 14590.18

Schmillen Construction TILE & INTAKES-REIMB. 710.00

Steve Schnepf cell phone allowance 90.00

Rick Singer cell phone allowance 90.00

Rebecca Socknat office supplies 291.26

Southern Sioux County RWS Hillview water 146.74

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

Jeff TeBrink cell phone allowance 90.00

Thomson Reuters West CLEAR 252.79

Titan Machinery PARTS 67.60

TK Elevator contract 467.37

Total Motors parts 368.48

Transit Works EQUIPMENT 14702.00

Vanguard Appraisals EDOV project 250.00

Verizon cell phone service 374.55

VISA Sheriff’s expenses 181.62

Wagner Auto Supply parts 203.02

Wal-Mart supplies 558.50

Ziegler Inc PARTS 2260.53

