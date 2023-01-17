| logout
Correctionville City Council (Special Meeting) — January 9, 2023
Correctionville City Council
Special City Council Meeting – January 9, 2023
CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 9, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.
ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.
APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, seconded by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.
BUSINESS: The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.
With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 P.M.
KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor
APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk
Published in The Record
Thursday, January 19, 2023