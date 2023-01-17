Correctionville City Council (Special Meeting) — January 9, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting – January 9, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 9, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: None.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Petty, seconded by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS: The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 6:50 P.M.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023