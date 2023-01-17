Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 9, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Regular City Council Meeting – January 9, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Regular session on January 9, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 7:00 PM by Mayor Kathy Hoffmann.

ROLL CALL: Council members answering roll: Bob Beazley, Kourtnee Mammen, Ciara Alioth, Dan Volkert and Adam Petty. Absent: None. City Attorney was represented by Chad Thompson.

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Beazley, 2nd by Petty to approve the minutes of the December 12, 2022 regular meeting and December 19, 2022 special meeting. Bills as listed. Reports as filed. Approval of liquor licenses for Brew, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General and Liz’s Food & Spirits pending all paperwork is filed correctly. Passed 5/0.

PUBLIC FORUM – CITIZEN INPUT: None.

NEW BUSINESS:

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Mammen to adopt Resolution 2023-01 appointing April Putzier as City Clerk; Chad Thompson representing Thompson Law Office, LLP as City Attorney; Adam Petty as Mayor Pro-Tem; and The Moville Record as the Official Newspaper; all for 2023. Roll Call – Ayes Alioth, Mammen, Beazley, Volkert; Abstain – Petty. Passed 4/0.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-02 appointing the following committees: Budget-Mayor & Council; Annual Employee Evaluations-Hoffmann, Petty; Water Department-Alioth, Mammen; Finance Department-Beazley, Volkert; Sanitation Department-Alioth, Volkert; Streets, Alleys & Sidewalks-Beazley, Volkert; Economic Development-Hoffmann, Petty, Mammen; Parks, Recreation & Cemetery-Mammen, Petty. Roll Call: Passed 5/0.

Sheriff’s report: None.

Maintenance report: None.

Fire and rescue report: Jeff Wortman reported 13 calls of service this last month.

Motion by Mammen, 2nd by Beazley to approve Correctionville Emergency Responders to purchase a DNR Truck with nonprofit funds that will be used to fight grass fires.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to approve Jon Zahner and the certificate of zoning letter as recommended per Planning and Zoning Committee for a home based business located on his property at 110 Hackberry St.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen, to approve New Commercial Urban Renewal Plan and Development Agreement. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty, to close meeting at 7:26 p.m. and go into a public hearing for comments both for and against the sale of a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter (SE ¼ NE ¼) of section 34, Township 89 north range 42 west of the 5th p.m. within the corporate limits of the town of Correctionville, Woodbury County, Iowa. With no written or oral comments, motion by Petty, 2nd by Beazley to close the public hearing at 7:27 p.m. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Volkert, 2nd by Petty to adopt Resolution 2023-03 approving the sale of 7.29 acres to Dixon Construction in the amount of $10,000 per acre. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Discussion on sale of old school located at 512 5th street. No action taken.

Discussion on the will and the usage of the Welsch fund money. No action taken.

Petty introduced the 1st reading of Ordinance 735-23 amending chapter 106.08, 1.A. “Collection Fee” (Solid Waste) increasing the rate from $13.70 to $15.50 per unit. Motion by Petty, 2nd by Volkert to approve the 1st reading. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Mammen to approve the contract with Triple C Pest control for 2023. Passed 5/0.

Motion by Petty, 2nd by Alioth to adopt Resolution 2023-04 setting public hearing for the Proposed Property Tax Levy FY 2023/24 to be held February 13, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., Council Chambers, 312 Driftwood Street, Correctionville, Iowa. Roll Call. Passed 5/0.

OTHER BUSINESS:

Building permit issued for Robert Beazley- Garage addition at 813 8th St.

Petty spoke in regards to utilities in the Nelle Bell addition.

Petty spoke in regards to possible event at Copeland Park with the Ridge Runners.

Mammen spoke in regards to Manor Road being surveyed and cleared.

Mammen spoke in regards to keeping business local.

Update was given on proposed location for the emergency well.

Putzier informed council of a grant from ICAP in the amount of $1,000.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:11 p.m.

KATHY HOFFMANN, Mayor

APRIL PUTZIER, CMC, City Clerk

December December

Expenditures Revenues

General Fund

$21,649.58 $36,675.02

Road Use Tax

$4,095.03 $8,981.55

Employee Benefits

$4,040.00

Emergency

$320.70

Lost

$24,786.70

Tif Nelle Belle

$1,111.96

Welsch

$472.87

Copeland Fund

$9.25

Library Memorial Fund

$37.76

Cemetery Maint.

$8.69

Debt Service

$3,837.82 $6,985.00

Water Fund

$11,723.93 $8,491.03

Sewer Fund

$7,185.01 $12,986.11

Totals

$48,491.37 $104,906.64

IPERS Ipers $2,063.20

Department Of Treasury Federal $3,011.36

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Withholding Qtr4 2022 $1,701.35

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Dec Sales Tax 2022 $138.64

Iowa Dept Of Revenue Dec Wet Tax 2022 $439.82

Ryan Francis Deposit Refund.. $0.00

Ryan Francis Deposit Refund.. $3.44

United Healthcare Insurance $7,001.48

Absolute Inspection Services Nuisance Abatement $2,348.43

April Putzier Mileage $41.88

AT&T Mobility Phone $89.64

Badger Meter Inc. Beacon Meter Hosting $41.90

City Clerk – Petty Cash Reimbursement $52.16

Clerk Of District Court $85.00 Court Costs

Corn Crib Customs LLC Repairs $528.00

Corner Hardware Heater $67.12

Correctionville Building Center Supplies $22.04

Country Towing LLC Towing $200.00

Cville Emergency Responders Tablet Ambulance $984.97

Feld Fire 2022 Ambulance $276,161.00

Gordon Flesch Company Maintenance $147.75

Hawkins Inc. Chemicals $496.10

Hundertmark Cleaning Systems Repairs $326.48

I & S Group, Inc. Nelle Belle $14,993.25

Iowa One Call Locates $33.50

Johnson Propane Propane $1,143.10

Joy Auto Supply Inc. Maintenance $157.40

Longlines Phone $231.68

Menards Supplies $396.54

Metering & Technology Solution Cellular End Points $777.91

Mills Pharmacy Supplies $1,040.77

Swank Movie Licensing USA Movie Licensing $175.00

NetSys License $184.00

New Cooperative, Inc. Fuel $1,998.55

Office Elements Supplies $15.61

Quality Pump & Control Repairs $1,733.50

Sanitary Services Garbage 4th Qtr 2022 $13,816.40

Sooland Bobcat Parts $392.67

Moville Record Publishing/Renewal $330.95

Thompson Law Office, LLP Legal Fees $3,339.00

Toyne Inc Service & Testing $2,404.25

Visa Supplies $627.07

Western IA Equipment Repairs $152.60

Woodbury County EMS Amb Assist Oct/Nov $1,500.00

Ziegler Inc. Repairs $6,783.71

$348,179.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023