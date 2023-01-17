Jared A. Robinson, 35 of Quimby formerly of Kingsley, IA passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023.

A funeral service was held Monday, January 16, 2023 at First Lutheran Church, Kingsley, IA. There will be a private burial with Rohde Funeral Home in Kingsley, IA in charge of arrangements.

Jared Allen Robinson was born July 3, 1987, Le Mars, IA to Dave and Deb (Dickman) Robinson.

Jared grew up in Kingsley participating in sports while attending Kingsley-Pierson School. Jared worked at Doosky’s restaurant in Kingsley, Pierson Elevator and at HyVee warehouse in Cherokee, IA.

Jared was the proud Dad of two boys, Lincoln and Johnny. He was a big Nebraska Huskers fan, liked the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Braves.

Jared is survived by his mother, Deb, two sons, Lincoln and Johnny, two brothers, Jamie and Jordan, one niece, Kasia, aunts and uncles, Denice (Randy) Christoffel, Don (Burnie) Dickman, Donna (Bill) Theisen, Dixie (Mike) Wurth, Darla (Carl) Zellmer, Dale Dickman, Sue Eubanks, Marilyn Huffman, good friend, Beth Whaley and boys, many cousins and close friends.

Jared was preceded in death by his father, Dave Robinson in 2018, grandparents, Betty & Lloyd Dickman and Glen and Dorothy Robinson and a nephew, Coy Robinson.