Lawton-Bronson School Board Bills — January 2023

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Board Report — January 2023

OPERATING FUND

ACCURATE LABEL DESIGNS VISITOR PASSES 116.95

ADVANCE PROFESSIONAL head lights for suburban 56.97

AKRON-WESTFIELD COMMUNITY SCHOOL SHARED OPERATIONS DIRECTOR-1ST SEM FY23..6,690.18

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES 951.84

• PE-Score boards, High dense foam balls

• pickleball paddles

• Bands for Weight Room

• Colored Overlays for students on IEP

• Props for Christmas play

• ITECH SUPPLIES

• Elementary fundraising prizes

• new ipad chargers

BUNKERS FEED & SUPPLY, INC. BULK SOFTENER SALT 80.84

CASH/TONIA HEALY, LAWTON-BRONSON LIFE SKILLS LUNCH MONEY 19.63

CENTRAL VALLEY AG PROPANE 1,830.60

CITY OF BRONSON WATER/SEWER 486.72

COMSTOCK, MARIE MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 47.44

CONTINENTAL ANNUAL FIRE PROTECTION SYSTEM INSPECTION 190.00

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION VEHICLE INSPECTIONS..100.00

DOCUMENT DEPOT & DESTRUCTION, INC. SHREDDING 49.00

FIRSCHING, JEFFREY MEAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR MENTORING 8.69

FLAG HOUSE PE Supplies 14.79

GRIMCO INC. Print Shop Supplies 1,340.50

HAKA LLC FUEL 3,703.56

HINDS, CRAIG MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT-JURY DUTY 19.32

HOGLUND BUS CO., INC. AIR GOVERNOR for BUS 11.. 137.49

I-STATE TRUCK CENTER 378.42

DOOR AIR VALVE FOR BUS 17 front shocks for bus 12

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS 2,370.00

IASB CONVENTION FOR REINKE, MESZ, WHITE & SHOOK

ISFLIC CONFERENCE SHOOK AND MILLER

IOWA DEPT OF HUMAN SERVICES MEDICAID BILLING 9,709.05

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Sheet music for band 222.99

JAYMAR BUSINESS FORMS, INC. YEAR END TAX FORMS AND ENVELOPES 236.33

JESSEN, BRANDI CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

JUNIOR LIBRARY GUILD Year membership with JLG-LIBRARY 435.10

MEDICAL ENTERPRISES INC. DRUG AND ALCOHOL CLASS-NURSE SARAH 150.00

MALLOY DAKOTA DUNES HAI HANDLER-pulley, belts 164.66

MID-STEP SERVICES SPED SERVICES 4,725.00

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY UTILITIES 15,496.34

MOVILLE RECORD, THE PUBLISHINGS 45.00

NEAL, DANA CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

NIMCO, INC. Red Ribbon Week Supplies 232.27

NORTHWEST AEA 12 NASA Trip 4 students and teacher bussing 2,300.00

ONE SOURCE BACKGROUND CHECK COMPANY BACKGROUND CHECKS.. 40.50

PERFECTION LEARNING CORP. IA Award Books 358.75

POMPS TIRE SERVICE, INC. flat repair bus 18 67.00

PRESTO-X-COMPANY PEST CONTROL 122.04

QUILL CORPORATION office supplies 427.12

REINKE, DENNIS TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT-GAS AND MEALS 73.22

SBA TOWERS IX, LLC TOWER SITE RENTAL 211.07

SCHOOL BUS SALES 294.08

AIR FILTERS FOR BUS 20 & 44 COOLANT SENSOR BUS 44

SCHOOL SPECIALTY Watercolor set-ART SUPPLIES 171.92

SHEETS, JACOB CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 50.00

SHOOK, CHAD MILEAGE/CELL PHONE REIMBURSEMENT 342.50

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOLS 1ST SEMESTER FY23 OPEN ENROLLMENT BILLING 94,615.84

SIOUXLAND LOCK & KEY 1 key and 2 fobs for white ford 165.00

UNIVERSITY OF IOWA OHLFEST SCHOLARSHIP-AVERY HOFER 1,000.00

US BANK 12,325.62

• Print Shop Materials

• Special Ed Intervention K-5

• office Chair,TEACHER ACTIVITIES light bulbs

• CPI TRAINING

• All-State Music Festival Hotel

• Meals during travel and conference Supplies for concessions event

• MAINTENANCE PARTS/SUPPLIES Safety strap for bb hoops

• Electrical Wiring Stations

• treats for PBIS

• ITEC CONFERANCE/ITECH SUPPLIES

• IASB CONFERANCE

• GAS for TRAVEL TO QUIZ BOWL

• COMMAND STRIPS FOR WEIGHT ROOM

VERIZON HOT SPOTS FOR DISTANCE LEARNING 240.06

WASTE MANAGEMENT OF SIOUX CITY TRASH DISPOSAL 1,131.07

WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN PHONE/INTERNET 1,304.50

WHITE, SARA MILEAGE REIMBURSEMENT 513.13

Fund Total: 165,863.10

SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DFA DAIRY BRANDS CORPORATE, LLC MILK 1,937.34

HOBART SALES & SERVICE Elementary Dish Machine Not Working 686.75

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA PIZZA 818.50

MARTIN BROS. FOOD 7,583.73

US BANK Cases of serving gloves for both building 499.99

Fund Total: 11,526.31

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

ABERSON, BERWYN OFFICIAL JH BOY BASKETBALL 330.00

ABERSON, JOSHUA OFFICIAL VARSITY BOY BASKETBALL 125.00

AIRBORNE ATHLETICS, INC shooting machine 6,670.00

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES Misc. TV/OA items 297.07

One Act/ TV News Props/Costumes

BARTILO, JEREMY OFFICIAL JV BASKETBALL 90.00

BSN SPORTS Yellow Softball Jerseys 2,332.80

CHESTERMAN COMPANY POP MACHINE 34.08

CLAUSEN, KAYLEE OFFICIAL JH BASKETBALL 80.00

COX, ANDREW OFFICIAL QUAD WRESTLING 150.00

DAHLHAUSER, PHIL OFFICIAL JH BOYS BASKETBALL 80.00

DAVISON, GEORGE OFFICIAL VARSITY G&B BASKETBALL 125.00

DE JONG, MIKE OFFICIAL JH BOYS BASKETBALL 80.00

DREW, DAVE OFFICIAL VARSITY G&B BASKETBALL 125.00

GALVA-HOLSTEIN COMM. SCHOOL Ridgeview tournament entry fee 100.00

GOTTLIEB, JOEL OFFICIAL VARSITY G&B BASKETBALL 125.00

IOWA H.S. MUSIC ASSOCIATION State Jazz Choir Registration 140.00

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH ASS’N District Large Group Speech Registration 202.00

J.W. PEPPER & SON INC. Popcorn/ Honor Choir music 624.74

JENNESS, LLOYD OFFICIAL VARSITY BOY BASKETBALL 250.00

LANGLEY, BRETT OFFICIAL QUAD V WRESTLING 150.00

LLOYD, JAMEY OFFICIAL JV BOYS BASKETBALL 180.00

MEYER, KATI Winter Concert Accompanist 270.00

MOVILLE RECORD, THE Fall Posters 364.00

NURSE, JIM OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

OLESEN, LEIGHTEN OFFICIAL JH BOY BASKETBALL 160.00

PETERSON, ELLA OFFICIAL JH BOY BASKETBALL 80.00

SANOW, BRETT OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

SIOUXLAND SCALE SERVICE, INC. Scale Certification for Wrestling 272.50

SKOFF, JOEY OFFICIAL JB BOY BASKETBALL 90.00

US BANK 5,491.82

• Rooms for Track and XC coaches conference

• Staff goodie bags

• Hotel for Iowa State Dance Championship

• All-State Music Festival Hotel

• Meals during travel and conference

• Supplies for concessions event

• Booklets for banquet

WILCOX, JOHN OFFICIAL VARSITY BOY BASKETBALL 125.00

ZALME, MARK OFFICIAL VARSITY BASKETBALL 125.00

Fund Total: 19,519.01

MANAGEMENT FUND

SFM WORK COMP INSTALLMENT FY23 3,869.00

Fund Total: 3,869.00

DEBT SERVICES FUND

KUBOTA LEASING SKID LOADER LEASE 661.73

Fund Total: 661.73

BEFORE AND AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAMS

US BANK DISNEY PLUS-SUBSCRIPTION FOR BELL 85.59

Fund Total: 85.59

ONE CENT SALES TAX REVENUE

CREATIVE ENTERTAINMENT Sound System for Football Complex 16,406.00

CRESCENT ELECTRIC SUPPLY COMPANY LED lighting..1,053.19

KARL CHEVROLET 2023 CHEVY MALIBU-REPLACE DRIVERS ED CAR 19,258.41

H & H ROOFING roof repair on leaks 685.00

US BANK Safety strap for bb hoops/custodial supp 1,009.62

Fund Total: 38,412.22

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023