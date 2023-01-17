Lawton-Bronson School Board Minutes — December 12, 2022

Lawton-Bronson Community School

Regular/Annual Board Meeting

Lawton-Bronson Community School District

Library – 113 W. 1st Street, Bronson, Iowa

Monday, December 12, 2022 — 5:00 p.m.

The Lawton-Bronson Community Schools District will prepare all students to contribute productively to the global world of work and community.

Agenda – Annual/Regular Meeting

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:02pm.

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Sappingfield, Mesz, Reinke all present.

D. Welcome Visitors and Guests

E. Public Forum

F. Approval of Agenda – Additions or deletions may be requested by Board members, visitors, or Administrators. An agenda which has been posted more than twenty-four hours prior to a scheduled meeting may be amended to include additional matters only if good cause exists requiring expeditious discussions or action on such matters.

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

G. Annual Meeting

1. Approval of Minutes

Sappingfield moved to approve the minutes. White seconded. All in favor.

H. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 5:04pm

Agenda – New Board

A. Call to Order

Meeting called to order at 5:04pm

B. Roll Call

White, Garnand, Sappingfield, Mesz, Reinke all present.

C. Public Forum

D. Approval of Agenda

Reinke moved to approve the agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

E. Election of Officers/Representatives/Procedures

1. Election of President

Mesz moved to nominate Dennis Reinke. White seconded. All in favor.

2. Election of Vice President

Reinke moved to nominate Bryan Mesz. White seconded. All in favor.

3. Appoint board secretary and treasurer

Garnand moved to appoint Mercedees Miller as board secretary and treasurer. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

4. Administer Oath of Office to officers

5. Appoint Woodbury County Conference Board representative

6. Appoint Plymouth County Conference Board representative

5. Appoint IASB Delegate Assembly and District Meeting representative

7. Appoint Sioux City Conference Board Representative

8. Appoint Comprehensive School Improvement Plan team liaison

9. Appoint Building & Grounds team

10. Appoint Collective Bargaining team

Mesz moved to approve all changes of appointed representatives. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

11. Appoint board legal counsel

Sappingfield moved to approve Ahlers and Cooney as board legal counsel. White seconded. All in favor.

12. List of authorized depository banks

Mesz moved to approve Security National Bank with a depository limit of 9 million, Iowa School Joint Investment Trust with a depository limit of 7 million, and Heritage Bank, Pioneer Bank, Midstates Bank, Liberty National, Wells Fargo, US Bank with a depository limit of 1 million as our authorized depository limits. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

13. Designee of Board President’s signature stamp

White moved to approve Tonia Healy maintain control of the board president’s signature stamp. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

14. Adopt written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings

White moved to approve the written rules and procedures that will be followed in conducting meetings. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

15. Determine the time and place of regular school board meetings

Garnand moved to approve the time and place of regular school board meetings to be held on the second Monday of the month at 7:00pm in the library in the high school expect for March, June, September, and December to be held in the library at the elementary school. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

16. Name of official Publication

Garnand moved to approve the Moville Record as the official publication of the district. White seconded. All in favor.

Code of Iowa, Chapter 21 – Open Meetings Law

F. Communications

1. Board member updates

Mesz informed the board that Mrs. Kohler informed him that the Greenhouse construction supplies are in.

G. Reports

1. Superintendent/Elementary Principal report

The 2014 Impala that has been serving as the driver’s education car that was totaled has been replaced by a 2023 Malibu.

Shook and Miller will be leaving next week to attend the ISFLIC (Iowa Superintendents Finance and Leadership Consortium) conference. There are different “Tracks” geared towards educational learning for Superintendents, Administrators, and School Business Officials.

The IHSAA is considering changing the way they determine school size classification for football. The current proposal would take the number of students in each district in grades 9-11 multiplied by their free and reduced lunch percentage and then decrease the student count by 40% of that number. It is currently being determined solely by count of students in the district in grades 9-11.

Students once again meet their goals for PBIS in the elementary school. They were awarded a holiday movie in the Gym.

We are going to continue our tradition of taking the elementary students to the theatre for a holiday movie. We will be going to the mall on December 21 to attend the movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The kids are always so excited for this day.

The 5-year buildings and ground committee will meet after the winter break. We have tried to meet a few times in December already and they have had to be cancelled due to late starts and early outs due to the wintery weather.

2. Secondary Principal report

We will be conducting 1st semester tests on December 20 and 21st. We do run an adjusted schedule for the high school on these days and the junior high will run on normal schedule as they do not take semester tests.

We have been participating in the 12 days of Christmas. Every day has a different theme including dress up days. The students and staff have done a great job with participating.

Mr. Augie was selected by Powell Broadcasting as Educator of the Month for November. The presenter said that there were so many nominations that he could say who they all were and it is the most they have ever seen for one person.

Jesse Pedersen was nominated and selected as Class 1A track coach of the year. He was presented this prestigious aware at a track clinic held the first weekend in December in Des Moines.

It is time to start creating the calendar for the 23-24 school year. We try to get this out in February/March so that families can plan for summer vacations.

Jake Pedersen was our junior high student of the month and Jayse Anderson was our high school student of the month.

3. Monthly Financial report

Miller presented monthly financial reports.

4. Board Bill Auditor report

Reinke asked questions on board bills.

H. Consent Agenda

1. Approve bills payable

2. Approve budget summaries

White moved to approve the consent agenda. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

I. Personnel

1. Approve hiring of elementary para professional

Mesz moved to approve hiring Shayla Ostrihonsky as elementary para professional. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

2. Approve resignation of food service director

Garnand moved to approve the resignation of Jane Anderson as food service director. Sappingfield seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve resignation of assistant varsity football coach

Sappingfield moved to approve the resignation of Travis Binder as assistant varsity football coach. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

J. New Business

1. Second reading to amend board policy for Early Retirement Policy

2. Approve updated board policy regarding the Early Retirement Policy

Garnand moved to approve updated board policy regarding the Early Retirement Policy. White seconded. All in favor.

3. Approve early retirement incentive for the 23-24 and 24-25 school years

White moved to approve the early retirement inventive for two teachers for the 23-24 school year and two teachers for the 24-25 school year. Mesz seconded. All in favor.

4. Second reading to amend board policy for Curriculum Development and Instructional Materials Policies

5. Approve updated board policy regarding the Curriculum Development and Instructional Materials Policies

Sappingfield moved to approve updated board policy regarding the Curriculum Development and Instructional Materials Policies. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

K. Discussion Item

1. Discuss hiring a second assistant varsity wrestling coach

Sappingfield moved to adjourn. Garnand seconded. All in favor.

L. Adjourn

Meeting adjourned at 6:55pm.

