Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — December 20, 2022

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 12/20/2022 – 12/20/2022

Absolute Mobile Shredding (Clark St) DH Shredding Service 80.56

Access Elevator & Lifts 9101 – Lift PM & annual safety test 485.00

Ace Refrigeration Co True Refrigerator Repair 118.00

Acosta***, Lupe Mileage 5.00

Advanced Correctional Healthcare Medical 99,409.10

Allied 100 LLC Laerdal Trainer AEDs PHEP 1,210.00

Amazon Capital Services Inc. Video conference camera 1,345.36

American Heart Association, Inc. Heartsaver and BLS Instructor Manuals 117.17

Anthon City Of Anthon Little Courthouse Utilities 101.17

AT&T Mobility Acct#287319881880/Aircard service/NV22 391.94

AUCA Chicago Lockbox DH Rugs 246.30

Aventure Staffing & Professional Temp Custodian 3,843.70

Beeson, John Kedron Township Trustee Meeting 25.00

Bekins Fire & Safety Services 9102 – Hood inspection 287.82

Biomerieux Vitec Inc Med/Lab Supplies 303.58

Blatchford***, Sarah E Mileage 43.13

Bomgaars Batteries, Shop Supplies 338.96

Boyle***, Terry Clothing Allowance 209.69

Brock***, Tyler S LED Ring Light 99.99

Burgess Health Center Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 1,064.18

Burgess Public Health Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 1,413.53

Byers, Lila J. GTC Well Plugging Cost Share 500.00

Cadwallader***, William Clothing Allowance 126.99

Calhoun Communications Inc Homer plumb & tension 8,003.00

Canon Financial Services Inc Contract Charge 229.34

CDW Government Inc Office Supplies 309.66

Center For Disease Detection Lab Testing 20.00

Central IA Distributing Janitorial Supplies 41.00

Centurylink Shop Telephone.. 465.86

Chapman***, Donna M Certified Letters 71.10

Cherokee Public Health Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 1,449.98

Cherokee Regional Medical Center Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 1,791.56

Chesterman CO Water – Moville 55.26

Claim.MD, Inc. Billing Platform 100.00

Clayton, Emily Commission Meeting & Mileage 45.00

Cockburn, Ronald (Trustee) Kedron Township Trustee Meeting.. 25.00

Cole Papers Inc 910X – Custodial supplies 734.23

Colorado Serum Co Med/Lab Supplies 202.00

Community Action Agency General Relief 10,002.00

Community Health Partners Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 5,982.84

Concordance Healthcare Solutions Leadcare Kits CAH 4,104.35

Continue Care Med/Lab Supplies 250.00

Cooperative Gas & Oil Co DH Fleet Fuel 52.64

Correctionville Building Center Bridges 69.48

Correctionville Corner Hardware Buildings – Anthon 70.11

Counsel Ricoh Maint. Fee 112.38

CTS Languagelink Professional Services 15.11

Cummins Sales and Service West Tower generator repairs & PM 302.20

Danbury Review Notice of Public Hearing, Advertising 43.36

Davison Fuels Company Inc DH Fleet Fuel 258.75

Days Door Co Buildings-Oto 25.00

Delperdang***, Trista Mileage 311.87

Delta Dental of Iowa Weekly Dental Wire 10,873.81

Diesel Specialties Repair Owego water pump #520 1,691.27

Dirks***, Allison E Mileage 96.25

Dixon Construction Co L-B(M299)–73-97 115,119.60

Donovan, Joseph M. Commission Meeting & Mileage 29.56

Eakes Office Solutions 9001 – Copy paper 15,535.40

Elevate Oral Care LLC Med/Lab Supplies ISmile 330.00

Fedex DH Shipping 44.67

FiberComm DH Phone Service 00047183-8 509.34

Fisher Healthcare (P-IL) Lab Oven 4,952.32

Floyd Valley Community Health Serv Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 874.59

Floyd Valley Healthcare Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 462.71

Frontier Communications Pierson Telephone & Internet 273.22

Gill Hauling Inc 9102 – Garbage service NV22 1,787.21

Goldies Auto Body Emergency Services Liability 1,258.23

Gordon Flesch Company Inc MV & Tax Dept Maintenance Contract 406.09

Gov Tech Services Return tax sale reg fee from Daniel Ransom..60.00

Graffix Inc Hyper Light Balls ISmile@School 1,033.00

Graham Tire Co (SC) Tire Repair #200, #201 171.00

Grainger Inc DH Bldg Maintenance Motor 277.85

Grieme***, Kevin Acuity Scheduler Annual Renewal 583.00

Groves Emergency Lghtng Installations LLC Vehicle parts and installation 5,663.89

Hach Chemical Co. Med/Lab Supplies 840.11

Hanson***, Elizabeth Mileage.. 37.50

Health Services of Lyon County Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 293.39

Healy Welding Parts, Labor, Paint & Welding Supplies 3,631.12

Home Depot Pro 9108 – ID badge lanyards 72.83

Horn Memorial Hospital/Public Health Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 6,347.52

HP Inc (Palo Alto-CA) 1 Yr Maint Contract GIS Plotter 11242022-11232023 1,220.40

Hunwardsen***, Amber M Mileage 50.63

Hy Vee Inc Board of Health 9/14/22 541.67

Hydraulic Sales & Service Parts #506 369.00

Independent Technologies LLC Propane Monitor Fee 40.00

Innovational Water Solutions Inc DH Hydronic Mgmt plus Filter Housing Rim Gasket 237.00

Innovative Benefit Consultants Inc Weekly Flex Benefits 2,714.42

Interstate Battery Batteries #317..391.90

Iowa Dept of Natural Resources 2023 Annual Tank Management Renewal Fee 260.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue & Finance Permit #1-97-035774/Lodging tax-NV22 120.15

Iowa Environmental Health Assn Agency Membership through 1/1/24 500.00

Iowa State University (Cont Ed) Registration for M. Nahra 2023 Safety Inspection 1,400.00

ISSDA Jansen Dues 25.00

Istate Truck Center Parts #200..963.74

Jacks Uniforms & Equipment Concealable carrier, vest & panels-N Silfies 2,097.90

Jimenez***, Candelario A Work Comp 510.14

Johnston Excavating Hauling class A rock/BL Concession 520.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc Parts #301, 406, 913 191.19

Kellys Catering DAV Drivers Dinner Catering 264.00

Klass Law Firm LLP McM/R Matters 1,172.25

Knoepfler Chevrolet Co Parts & Labor #56 1,049.64

Language Line Services DH Interpreter Service 2,460.57

Lawson Products Inc 9102 – Security screws 50.80

Le Mars Fire – Rescue Service Area 3 Preparedness EMS 350.36

Lopez***, Ana Hearsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Lopez***, Celeste NHCC Conference 996.17

Luna***, Maria Mileage 150.43

Lutheran Services in Iowa HFA Foundation Training VZavala 675.00

Lyon County EMS Service Area 3 Preparedness EMS 474.51

Mail House Postage & Metering Contract 7,427.07

Mansfield, John Commission Meeting & Mileage 30.63

Meister, Corey D Mileage Reimbursement 30.00

Menards 9108 – Shop supplies 577.12

Mercyone Siouxland Occupational Health Work Comp 123.00

Mid American Energy (D-IA) Electricity 1,246.44

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Midwest Alarm Company, Sioux City T1-1806/DPNC alarm monitoring/DC22-FB23 67.50

Midwest Wheel Parts #200, #202, #205 663.75

Mike Barkley Business LLC Replace well pump & controls/LS..3,539.00

Millborn Seeds Inc. Fairgrounds & fescue mix/BL campground 1,200.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 28.75

Moville Record Legal Publications 1,558.08

Mueggenberg***, Ben IEHA Fall Conference Registration 176.05

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 31.25

Murphy Tractor Parts & Labor #219 4,644.96

National Academies of Emergency Dispatch Tiede-Beals EMD Re-test 30.00

NCP Management LLC Install Fiber Fusion Splices CADE Covid 10,460.11

Nebcon Boring of New Fiber CADE Covid 7,889.57

Nelson***, Paige Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

Nelson***, Tracy Mileage Reimburse 57.50

Netsys + Inc Headsets/Busy Lights 896.00

New Cooperative Inc (FT Dodge-IA) Diesel, Propane, Oil 66,722.47

Northside Glass Service Parts & Labor #56, #504 305.00

Oconnell, William J Kedron Township Trustee Meeting 39.50

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 35.63

Office Elements Magic tape.. 173.25

One Office Solution (Norfolk) Supplies 1,291.75

O’Reilly Auto Parts Cleaner 76.56

Osceola Community Health Services Service Area 3 Preparedness PHEP 483.39

Ouellette***, Shelly R Heartsaver CPR AED Online 16.05

P & W Garage Tire Repair #405, #413 130.00

Parker, Barbara Mileage Reimbursement 21.25

Pathology Medical Serv of Siouxland Autopsy Fees 20,448.19

Paugh, Diane K. 4750 – Jail project – Misc (flash drives) 17.11

Peterbilt of Sioux City Parts #935..62.26

Pierson City of Water 48.96

Plymouth County Auditor Autopsy Reimbursement 132.00

Polly***, Troy Clothing Allowance 240.00

Pomps Tire Service Inc Tire Repair #526 551.68

Prestige Collision Repair Centers Fleet 7015 2019 Fusion Repair 1,994.18

Presto-X DH Pest Control 141.25

Record Printing & Copy Ctr LLC #10 Window Envelopes 1,853.00

Ricoh USA, Inc Contract 904.03

Robertson***, Matthew Heartcode BLS Online 34.785

Rueter & Zenor Co Parts & Labor #524 3,718.18

Ryan Publishing Co. Advertising 43.60

Safe Restraints Inc Household Supplies 5,780.00

Sanderson, Audrey J. GTC Well Plugging Cost Share 500.00

Sanford Sheldon Health Network Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 895.72

Sanofi Pasteur Inc. Med/Lab Supplies 169.311

Sergeant Bluff Advocate Public Notice, Advertising 60.64

Silverstar Car Wash 9108 – Truck (3) wash 42.97

Sioux Center Health Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 478.32

Sioux City Fire Rescue ME Transport 1,400.00

Sioux City Journal Subscription 12/13/222 – 12/11/23 243.00

Sioux City Journal Acct#180-60078413 239.48

Sioux City Sprinkler Winterization 165.00

Sioux City Treas (447) Payroll 63,692.15

Sioux Laundry Inc Laundry.. 2,347.12

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce KGrieme Annual Membership Dues 380.00

Siouxland District Health AUhl Fleet Use Primghar 254.00

Siouxland Expo Center Annual County Pledge 150,000.00

Siouxland Lock & Key 9108 – Padlocks for equipment 232.40

Siouxland Taxi Taxi Service CAH 26.10

Skaare***, Olivia Mileage 88.75

Spee Dee Delivery Service Inc Standard Shipments 77.36

Square Tire Gordon Drive Filters & Oil #112 45.16

Staples Advantage Office Supplies 703.92

State Hygienic Laboratory Arsenic Testing 671.00

Steffen Truck Equipment Inc. Parts #200, #201 196.53

Streichers Police Equip Household Supplies 2,307.54

Summit Food Service LLC food 18,637.25

Thompson Electric Co Install Dimmers and Receptacles ICAP Safety 2,620.00

Thompson***, Jeremiah Mileage 22.50

Titus, Dorene S. GTC Well Plugging Cost Share 498.20

Travelers Insurance Public Official Bond 175.00

Tri State Nursing Temp CNA 4,787.90

Tyler Technologies Co Assessor Maintenance 1/1/23 – 12/31/23..12,689.89

Uhl***, Aimee NHCC Conference 1,579.41

Ultra No Touch Car Wash Car Washes 492.91

Unity Point St Luke’s Service Area 3 Preparedness HPP 1,400.66

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 105.13

Verizon Wireless phone charges: verizon 6,355.19

Vermeer Sales & Service Inc Knives for wood chipper #541 566.05

Veteran Information Service 3 Books & Monthly Newsletter 125.00

Weber***, Kerby G Clothing Allowance 26.75

Wellmark Blue Cross & Blue Shield Weekly Medical Fees..116,057.89

Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc Ricoh Lease #6 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment Parts #317 112.98

Western Iowa Tech CPR AED for LJackson & BMueggenberg 72.00

Wiatel Solution Center Laptop undated service 45.00

Wiatel Western Iowa Telecom Shop Telephone 583.12

Wickey, Cherrie PEO Costs 10.13

Wilson Trailer Secondary Roads Liability 14,364.47

Woodbury Cnty Rec Electric service-NV22/Parks 4,480.87

Woodbury Cnty Soil FY23 2nd QTR – Woodbury County 13,000.00

Woodbury Cnty Treasurer-Copy Paper DH Copy Paper 1,140.00

Woodbury County Debt Service Rent 6,667.00

WSLH Proficiency Testing Program Proficiency Testing 853.00

Young Innovations Med/Lab Supplies ISmile 1,401.70

Yusten***, April Mileage 391.25

Zavala***, Veronica Mileage 15.00

Ziegler Inc Bolts 285.24

Zvirgzdinas***, Kellie Mileage 226.09

Grand Total: 921,210.85

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 19, 2023