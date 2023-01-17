Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 4, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

JANUARY 5, 2023

SPECIAL BUDGET MEETING

OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

The Board of Supervisors met on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Board members present were Ung, Radig, Bittinger, and Taylor. Staff members present were Dennis Butler, Budget and Finance Director, Melissa Thomas, Human Resources Director, Michelle Skaff, Deputy County Auditor, and Patrick Gill, Auditor/Clerk to the Board.

The special meeting was called to order with the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag and a Moment of Silence.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the District Health budget reduced by $670,500.00. Carried 3-0

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs Administration budget reduced by $1,512.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Veteran Affairs IDVA Grant budget as submitted. Carried 3-0. Motion by Radig second by Bittinger to receive the Veteran Affairs Assistance budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Juvenile Detention Facility budget reduced by $44,164.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Juvenile Detention Federal Food Program reduced by $24,000.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Emergency Services budget reduced by $13,485.00. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Emergency Services Animal Control budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Emergency Services Emergency Paramedic Services budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Emergency Services EMS Training budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Secondary Road Roadside Management budget as submitted. Carried 3-0.

Taylor arrived at 3:10 p.m.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Secondary Roads budget reduced by $225,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Building Services Courthouse budget reduced by $13,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Building Services LEC budget reduced by $51,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services Trosper/Hoyt budget reduced by $5,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services Anthon Courthouse budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services Prairie Hills Facility budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services District Health Building budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Radig to receive the Building Services budget reduced by $10,000. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Building Services Tri View Facility budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Building Services New LEC Justice Center budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Highway Safety Grant budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Investigations budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Drug Task Force – Federal Reimbursement budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Correctional Facility budget reduced by $411,739.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Administration budget reduced by $11,000.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Crime Prevention budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Civil Division budget reduced by $1,690.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Taylor second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Courthouse Security budget reduced by $2,077.00. Carried 3-1; Radig opposed.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Courtroom Security & Transport budget reduced by $2,100.00. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Commissary budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Prisoner Room & Board budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Ung to receive the Sheriff Uniform Patrol budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Forfeiture budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

Motion by Radig second by Taylor to receive the Sheriff Dare Donations budget as submitted. Carried 4-0.

The Board adjourned the special meeting until January 10, 2023.

