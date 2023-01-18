| logout
House Representative Ken Carlson — From Where I Sit (January 18, 2023)
The first week of the session was a challenge. Finding meeting rooms, learning decorum and expectations, introductions to representatives and senators, and finding restrooms were similar to, as many say, drinking from a 4” fire hose.
I have definitely come to respect those who have served and are serving. The biggest challenge for the 90th General Assembly, aside from bills, is teaching 39 new legislators the ins and outs of legislating.
Topics I have worked on so far are allowing 96,000# semi’s on interstates, solving issues with medical payments in jails and dealing with bonding problems due to weak property tax income. We are also having discussions on siting of solar arrays.
Certainly, ESA (educational savings accounts) are a huge topic of interest as well.
Representative Ken Carlson
District 13