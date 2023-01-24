City of Lawton — Ordinances 2022-02, 2022-03, 2022-04 & 2022-05

Public Notice

City of Lawton, IA

Ordinance 2022-02 Summary

The City of Lawton City Council has approved and passed Ordinance 2022-02, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lawton, Iowa by granting to MidAmerican Energy Company, its successors and assigns, the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the city of Lawton, Iowa, a natural gas system and to furnish and sell natural gas to the city and its inhabitants and authorizing the City to collect franchise fees for a period of 25 years.

This statement is a summary of the ordinance adopted by the City Council on January 11, 2023. Anyone wishing to review the entire ordinance may view a copy at the Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St., Lawton, IA.

Tricia Jernberg

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Public Notice

City of Lawton, IA

Ordinance 2022-03 Summary

The City of Lawton City Council has approved and passed Ordinance 2022-03, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lawton, Iowa granting to MidAmerican Energy Company, its successors and assigns, the right and non-exclusive franchise to acquire, construct, erect, maintain and operate in the city of Lawton, Iowa, an electric system and communications facilities and to furnish and sell electric energy to the city and its inhabitants and authorizing the city to collect franchise fees for a period of 25 years.

This statement is a summary of the ordinance adopted by the City Council on January 11, 2023. Anyone wishing to review the entire ordinance may view a copy at the Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St., Lawton, IA.

Tricia Jernberg

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Public Notice

City of Lawton, IA

Ordinance 2022-04 Summary

The City of Lawton City Council has approved and passed Ordinance 2022-04, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lawton, Iowa, Chapter 18, Section 18.05(2) by removing the Lawton Post Office as a posting place and replacing it with the Lawton branch of Security National Bank.

This statement is a summary of the ordinance adopted by the City Council on January 11, 2023. Anyone wishing to review the entire ordinance may view a copy at the Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St., Lawton, IA.

Tricia Jernberg

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Public Notice

City of Lawton, IA

Ordinance 2022-05 Summary

The City of Lawton City Council has approved and passed Ordinance 2022-05, an ordinance amending the Code of Ordinances of the City of Lawton, Iowa, Chapter 99 Sewer Service Charges. the Council has considered the needs of the system and determined an increase in the base rate from $30.00 to $37.50 per month for residential users. And an equivalent increase in the base rate for commercial customers from $30.00 to $37.50 per month, the surplus rate for all commercial use over 1,000 gallons shall increase from $1.85 to $2.30. Such rate shall be in effect from February 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024. An increase from $37.50 to $45.00, from $45.00 to $52.50; from $52.50 to $60.00, effective February 1, 2024, February 1, 2025 and February 1, 2026 respectively. The commercial consumption rate shall increase by 45 cents each subsequent year beginning at $2.30 February 1, 2023.

This statement is a summary of the ordinance adopted by the City Council on January 11, 2023. Anyone wishing to review the entire ordinance may view a copy at the Lawton City Hall, 315 Ash St., Lawton, IA.

Tricia Jernberg

City Clerk, City of Lawton

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023