Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Minutes/Bills — January 9, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY AND CHARTER OAK-UTE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM

Place: MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton

Present: MVAO: Wimmer, Kennedy, Streck, Hamann, and Schram; COU: Klinker, Schultz, and Weed

Others: 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer declared a quorum and called the meeting to order at 6:30 PM

II. Discussion Items – The two boards shared a delicious meal prepared by the MVAOCOU FCS class, and discussed what is working and what could be improved in the whole grade sharing partnership. A goal of both boards is to continue to involve all the communities and students in more group activities to continue building unity and friendships across the borders.

A. General Discussion of Current Whole Grade Sharing Arrangement

B. Future Plans/Preparation

C. Spring Unification/Meeting Event (HS intro or orientation)

D. Other Discussion Items as needed

A concerned patron spoke regarding bus routes and communication with the counties to make sure our bus routes are plowed accordingly.

III. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 7:42 PM

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING

Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Time: 7:15

Place: MVAOCOU High School Library, Mapleton

Present: Wimmer, Schram, Kennedy, Streck, and Hamann

Absent: None

Others: 5 guests

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 7:49 PM

II. Communications – none

III. Consent Agenda – Streck moved and Hamann seconded to approve the consent agenda. 5 ayes. Motion carried. General $76,756.05; Management $3,248.26; PPEL $53,972; Activity $144; Infrastructure $1,085.78; Extra & Hourly Pay $126,538.61

IV. Action Items

A. Employee/Resignations/Hirings/Contract Modifications – Schram moved and Kennedy seconded to approve the contract for Stephie Gotto (para in Anthon), Nolan Kafton (MS Asst Wrestling Coach), and Bill Collins (1st semester 8th grade algebra teacher). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

B. At-Risk/Dropout Prevention Plan for 2023-2024 – Discussion was held on how our at risk and dropout money will be allocated next school year. No motion needed as our budget was approved last month.

V. Discussion Items

A. Preparation of School Calendar 2023-2024

VI. Reports

A. Administrator Reports

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Summer Driver Education registration fees for summer 2023

VIII. Announcements

A. Next Meeting – Monday January 30, 2023 (exempt session in Mapleton) and Monday, February 13, 2023, 7:00 PM – Anthon.

IX. Adjourn – President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 8:41 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary — Klingensmith

Maple Valley – Anthon Oto CSD Board Bills

GENERAL FUND

ARMSTEAD, ANDREW REIMBURSEMENT 18.33

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES 648.65

C H N GARBAGE SERVICE, INC. GARBAGE 426.50

IOWA ASSOC SCHOOL BOARDS SUPPLIES 2,000.00

JANSEN, TAYLOR REIMBURSEMENT 238.04

KNUDSEN, MELISSA REIMBURSEMENT 240.00

NASCO SUPPLIES 106.10

RAINBOW RESOURCES SUPPLIES 169.90

SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITY COLLEGE ENTRY FEE 600.00

SPIRIT LAKE CSD ENTRY FEE 225.00

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 72,083.53

Fund Total: 76,756.05

MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

UNITED HEALTHCARE INSURANCE 3,248.26

Fund Total: 3,248.26

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIP LEVY FUND

MACS CHEVROLET PONTIAC 2023 SUBURBAN 53,972.00

Fund Total: 53,972.00

STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

GRACEFUL BOUTIQUE SUPPLIES 64.00

IOWA ASSN FFA FFA DUES 40.00

PETERSEN, LANDON PRIZE 20.00

SCHRUNK, SAM PRIZE 20.00

Fund Total: 144.00

INFRASTRUCTURE SALES TAX FUND

NCH dba CHEMSEARCH SUPPLIES 960.35

RENTOKIL NORTH AMERICA, INC. dba SERVICES 125.43

Fund Total: 1,085.78

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023