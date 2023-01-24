Pierson City Council Minutes — January 11, 2023

Pierson City Council

Wednesday, January 11

The Pierson City Council met in regular session on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. All council were in attendance. Mayor Struve called the meeting to order at 7PM. Council person Saxen read a thank-you from the American Legion Auxiliary for the continued support of their organization. Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to approve the consent agenda, all voted aye; motion carried. Items on the consent agenda included minutes and financials from Dec., claims thru January 11. Disbursements by fund: General $29197.89, Road Use $4046.06, Special Rev $2147.23, Proprietary $6770.22 Receipts by fund: General $39642.58, Road Use $3193.70, Spec Rev $3456.79, Proprietary $23876.19.

The sheriff report was given they provided 16 directed patrols in December and had no calls for service.

Motion by McQueen to appoint Jeanette Beekman as city clerk, seconded by Sistrunk all voted aye; carried. Motion by Sistrunk to appoint Chad Thompson as City Attorney, seconded by Saxen all voted aye; carried. Motion by Saxen to appoint The Record as the official paper, seconded by Bubke all voted aye; carried.

The mayor appointed the following committees: McQueen: Mayor Pro Temp, Cemetery, Nuisance Abatements; Krier: Parks, Water, Sewer, Sistrunk: Streets, Water, Sewer, Employee Eval; Saxen: Parks, Cemetery; Bubke: Streets Employee Eval, Nuisance abatement.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to renew the mosquito control contract and prepay for the discount, all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk, seconded by Bubke to renew the contract with Jay-Lan for the boulevard, all voted aye; carried.

The budget was reviewed, motion by Sistrunk to set the Max Tax Levy Hearing for Feb 8th, seconded by McQueen; all voted aye; motion carried.

Discussion was held on the Second St parking; city attorney will draft a new ordinance for consideration at the February meeting.

The clerk presented a community betterment project. Motion by Bubke, seconded by Krier to proceed with a storybook trail around the native grass area. All voted aye; carried.

Motion by Bubke to approve Bridge funding for replacement of bridge number 354551 on Minnesota Ave. and to have the county administer the project, seconded by Saxen; all voted aye; carried.

Motion by Sistrunk to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Bubke; carried.

Jeanette Beekman

City Clerk

Disbursements:

Woodbury EMS assists $1,400.00

Feld Fire hose $975.24

Joy Auto filter $46.47

Electronic Engineering pager batteries $215.99

Verizon phone $56.88

MidAmerican electric $37.17

Gilman Services contract.. $6,523.20

Wellmark insurance $3,220.86

Frontier phone $246.24

MidAmerican electric $1,430.79

Iowa One Call locates $18.00

Foundation Analytical testing..$33.00

USPS postage $9.90

Vista Print door mailers $60.33

ACCO chlorine $466.00

US Dept of Treasury withholding $2,237.18

IPERS pension $1,550.13

Iowa Dept of Revenue withholding $698.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue Sales Tax $32.30

Iowa Dept of Revenue WET $308.95

Win-911 alarm software $2,160.00

Badger Meter cell fee $97.01

Zoll service plan $1,865.00

The Record publishing $91.26

Beelner labor $375.00

Clark’s Hardware ice melt $25.47

REC electric $68.82

Thompson Law legal fees $1,939.02

Absolute Inspections fees $3,540.22

Silversmith Data yearly contract $1,100.00

Staples paper $ 18.94

Feld Fire tanker repairs $2,285.00

Stryker amb cot repair $1,558.53

