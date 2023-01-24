Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes — January 10, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 10, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 10, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/10/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 1/3/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve Resolution #011023 to adopt the petition from the Plymouth Co. Engineer to vacate a portion of Talbot Road and set a public hearing for 10 am on 2/7/23. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the Recorder’s quarterly report for October to December 2022 as presented by Recorder Jolynn Goodchild. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Anderson, to approve the Sheriff’s Office quarterly report and to accept the Communication Center and Jail quarterly informational report for October to December 2022 as presented by Sheriff TeBrink. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed changing the treatment of the County roads during the winter months when there are ice and snow storms. County Engineer Tom Rohe will be putting together some plans and costs for the options that were discussed.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2023-24 budget.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 11:35 a.m.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023