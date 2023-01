River Valley School Board Minutes/Bills — January 16, 2023

River Valley Community School

Regular Board Meeting

01/16/2023 — 6:30 PM

Board Room Jr/Sr High School

Correctionville, IA

Attendees — Voting Members

Scott Knaack, President

Bobbi Dewitt, Board Member

Jessica Wilson, Board Member

1. Call to Order

The meeting was called to order at 6:30 PM Please visit https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Index.aspx?S=36030888 for additional school board information and presented items.

2. Pledge of Allegiance

3. Roll Call

4. Open Forum (Visitors) / Hearings

5. Consent Items

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

A. Agenda

B. Minutes

C. Business Manager’s Financial Statements

1. Monthly Financial Statement

2. Activity Fund Financials

3. Lunch Fund Financials

D. Audit and Approval of Claims

1. Bills

6. Communication to the Board

A. Correspondence

B. Administrative Reports

1. Elementary Principal Report

2. JH/HS Principal

3. Curriculum Director Report

4. Athletic Director Report

5. Superintendent Report

7. Old Business

A. Return to Learn Plan

Motion made by: Bobbi Dewitt

Motion seconded by: Jessica Wilson

Voting: Unanimously Approved

8. Information Only

9. New Business

A. Resignations

Recommend approving the resignations as presented. Kristina Fick

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

B. Contracts

Approve contracts as presented. Brittni Forrer – Track Coach $4,356 Olivia Goettsch – Asst Track Coach $1,172.00 Taunia Pry – Concession Stipend (Jan-May) $1,000 Colton Johnson – Boys Golf Coach – $1,734.00 Joel Brus – Girls Golf Coach – $1,834.00 Frankie Deeds -$13.15

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

10. Discussion Items

A. Board Member Report

11. Adjournment

Adjourn at 7:42

Motion made by: Jessica Wilson

Motion seconded by: Bobbi Dewitt

Voting: Unanimously Approved

DECEMBER 2022 BOARD BILLS

Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES CRAFT PLASTER WRAP.. 356.79

BIERSCHBACH EQUIPMENT & SUPPLY we had them deliver it to us for 3.50 510.00

COLE PAPER TOILET BOWL CLEANER 446.70

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SUBURBAN INSPECTION 100.00

DOORS INC DOOR REPAIR – NON INVENTORY ITEM 350.00

EAGLE RIDGE CORPORATE SERVICES DEC ADMIN OF THE 125 CAFETERIA PLAN 60.00

GRIZZY INDUSTRIAL S&H 152.19

IOWA ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL BOARDS SCHOOL FINANCE CONFERENCE 560.00

KINGSLEY PIERSON CSD 1ST & 2ND QTR SALARY & BENEFITS 48,196.84

LOWES DEWALT 2-Tool 20-Volt Max Brushless Power 239.00

MEISTER, CARLY school supplies 87.26

MID-STEP SERVICES NOV SPED SERVICES – EE 17,010.00

RECORD, THE NOVEMBER PUBLISHING 293.76

SAMS CLUB Pickup fee 86.88

SANITARY SERVICES CORRECTIONVILLE SANITARY SERVICES 305.20

SIOUX VALLEY AUTOMOTIVE SCAN ENGINE LIGHTS 31.94

VISA MEAL – SPLASH SEAFOOD BAR 578.86

Fund Total: 69,365.42

Checking 1 Fund: 22 MANAGEMENT LEVY FUND

SU INSURANCE QUARTER PREMIUM INSTALLMENT 22,222.50

Fund Total: 22,222.50

Checking Account Total: 91,587.92

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BRUS, CASSANDRA CONCESSION SUPPLIES 18.60

CHESTERMAN COMPANY ***see attached receipt 299.07

HAUFF MID-AMERICA SPORTS INC. S&H 2,364.94

SAMS CLUB chips 725.58

VISA #1 tattoos for FB Cheer Camp 10/14 348.85

Fund Total: 3,757.04

Checking Account Total 3,757.04

Checking 3 Fund: 33 SECURE AN ADVANCED VISION FOR EDUCATION

THOMPSON INNOVATIONS READER 3,695.03

Fund Total: 3,695.03

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

GFC LEASING COPY MACHINE LEASING 908.41

GOGUARDIAN SOFTWARE

2,685.20

GORDON FLESCH SERVICE CALL AND REPAIR 194.00

Fund Total: 3,787.61

Checking Account Total 7,482.64

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

SAM’S CLUB shipping 80.20

Fund Total: 80.20

Checking Account Total: 80.20

DECEMBER 2022 BOARD BILLS ADDITIONAL Checking 1 Fund: 10 GENERAL FUND

ANC DBA LONG LINES DECEMBER 2022 326.54

DELUXE GENERAL FUND

CHECKS 1,019.24

FRONTIER DECEMBER PHONE BILL 470.41

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY – CVILLE..9,448.52

PITNEY BOWES GLOBAL FINANCIAL POSTAGE MACHINE 250.32

Fund Total: 11,515.03

Checking Account Total: 11,515.03

Checking 2 Fund: 21 STUDENT ACTIVITY FUND

BLOSMO, JASON 1-5-23 JH BB OFFICIATING 100.00

BRUS, JOEL 1-5-23 JH OFFICIATING 100.00

DAVIDSON, GEORGE CANCELED BBALL GAME 01-03-2023..130.00

DELUXE CHECK ORDER 486.18

GOTTLIEB, JOEL CANCELED BB GAME ON 1-3-23 130.00

WETZ, MARK CANCELED BBALL GAME ON 01-03-2023 130.00

Fund Total: 1,076.18

Checking Account Total 1,076.18

Checking 3 Fund: 36 PPEL (PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY)

DELUXE CHECKS 385.77

Fund Total: 385.77

Checking Account Total: 385.77

Checking 4 Fund: 61 SCHOOL NUTRITION FUND

DELUXE CHECK ORDER 335.77

Fund Total: 335.77

Checking Account Total: 335.77

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023