Trust Notice — Bernard P. McBride

Trust Notice

IN THE MATTER OF THE TRUST:

BERNARD P. MCBRIDE REVOCABLE TRUST DATED MAY 15, 2018

To all persons regarding Bernard P. McBride, deceased, who died on or about January 6, 2023. You are hereby notified that the trustee listed below is the trustee of the Bernard P. McBride Revocable Trust dated May 15, 2018. Any action to contest the validity of the trust must be brought in the District Court of Woodbury County, Iowa, within the later to occur of four (4) months from the date of second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice to all heirs of the decedent settlor and the spouse of the decedent settlor whose identities are reasonably ascertainable. Any suit not filed within this period shall be forever barred.

Notice is further given that any person or entity possessing a claim against the trust must mail proof of the claim to the trustee at the address listed below via certified mail, return receipt requested, by the later to occur of four (4) months from the second publication of this notice or thirty (30) days from the date of mailing this notice if required or the claim shall be forever barred unless paid or otherwise satisfied.

Dated on: January 13, 2023.

___________________

Michael C. McBride

___________________

Douglas S. McBride

James R. Westergaard #AT0008409

Attorney for Trustee

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.L.C

515 Main St., PO Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication

February 2, 2023

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Thursday, February 2, 2023