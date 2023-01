Woodbury Central School Board Bills — January 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

BOARD REPORT OF COMPUTER WARRANTS – January 2023 Bills

OPERATING FUND

3D Security, Inc. INSTALL NEW BATTERIES IN FIRE PANELS 271.80

AHLERS & COONEY, P.C. LEGAL SERVICES 424.00

Akron Westfield Community School HR SHARED POSITION 8,936.25

COMMERCIAL LIGHTING LIGHT BULBS 2,335.72

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. SERVICE CALL ON RTU4 AND RTU1B 260.10

DIRECT DIGITAL CONTROL INC. ADJUST SCHEDULES 187.50

Vendor Total: 447.60

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 45.00

Document Depot & Destruction, Inc. SHREDDING 94.00

Vendor Total: 139.00

Graffix Inc. M WRIGHT INST. SUPPLIES-REIMB 114.00

IOWA ASSN OF SCHOOL BOARDS CONVENTION 335.00

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FUEL FILTERS 531.71

ISTATE TRUCK CENTER FUEL FILTERS 409.52

Vendor Total: 941.23

JOSTENS DIPLOMA AND COVER 38.95

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT..1,086.54

KINGSLEY-PIERSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 22,484.00

Vendor Total: 23,570.54

KRAFT KLEANERS Marching Band Uniform dry cleaning 370.50

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 50,950.35

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT 2,984.63

Vendor Total: 53,934.98

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School OPEN ENROLLMENT TUITION 3,613.50

Maple Valley Anthon Oto School OPEN ENROLLMENT 174.54

Vendor Total: 3,788.04

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. SHOP SUPPLIES 83.47

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 58.52

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 489.44

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 9,956.67

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 760.03

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 471.30

MID AMERICAN ENERGY NATURAL GAS 637.14

MID AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRICITY 10.00

Vendor Total: 12,383.10

MOVILLE, CITY OF WATER/SEWER 750.90

MTC MECHANICAL IGNITOR REPLACE-SHOP BLDG 303.00

MTC MECHANICAL RT UNIT DAMPER BLADE BOLT BROKE 380.00

Vendor Total: 683.00

NASCO FACS PERKINS 307.88

RECORD, THE ADVERTISING & PUBLISHING 36.72

RECORD, THE PRINTING SPORTS POSTERS 121.50

Vendor Total: 158.22

Ruhrer, Joshua DRIVING REIMBURSE 930.00

Safeguard Business Systems, Inc. CHECKS 126.82

SCHOOL BUS SALES WINDSHIELD 392.68

SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL OPEN ENROLLMENT.. 26,378.55 OPEN ENROLLMENT 1,273.55 Vendor Total: 27,652.10

SYMMETRY ENERGY SOLUTIONS, LLC NATURAL GAS 2,516.59

CULLIGAN T & B ENTERPRISES SOFTENER RENTAL 28.00 SALT AND RENTAL 145.50 Vendor Total: 173.50

THOMPSON ELECTRIC CO. ASST STAFF ON DSX SERVER & WORKSTATION 230.00

Trudeau, Mary MILEAGE REIMBURSE 222.50

Fund Total: 142,258.37

Checking Account Total: 142,258.37

PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT

EMS LINQ INC. LUNCH MENU PLANNING SOFTWARE 970.00

Fund Total: 970.00

Checking Account Total: 970.00

ACTIVITY FUND

CHICK-FIL-A sandwiches for fundraiser 682.50

Graffix, Inc. dba Wall of Fame

White Uniform Pants 654.50 Blue Uniform Pants 385.00 Freight 30.00 Blue Uniform Belts 30.00 White Uniform Belts 30.00 Freight 10.00 Vendor Total: 1,139.50

LAWTON-BRONSON SCHOOL

ARCHERY FEE 38.00 ARCHERY FEE 40.00 ARCHERY FEE 2.00 Vendor Total: 80.00

REISS, TYLER V OFFICIAL.. 120.00

REISS, TYLER JV OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor Total: 210.00

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL ARCHERY FEE 42.00

Stowers, Ron V OFFICIAL 120.00

Tripoli CSD WR. ENTRY FEE 100.00

Fund Total: 2,374.00

Checking Account Total 2,374.00

NUTRITION FUND

EAST SIDE JERSEY DAIRY

FOOD 150.10 FOOD 75.05 FOOD 267.85 FOOD 450.10 Vendor Total: 943.10

MARTIN BROS. DISTRIBUTING CO. GENERAL SUPPLIES 213.48 FOOD 4,252.15 GENERAL SUPPLIES 303.16 FOOD 2,871.03 GENERAL SUPPLIES 390.70 FOOD 531.57 Vendor Total: 8,562.09

PAN-O-GOLD BAKING CO.

FOOD 73.88 FOOD 73.88 FOOD 103.12 Vendor Total: 250.88

Fund Total: 9,756.07

Checking Account Total 9,756.07

DECEMBER 2022 PREPAID CHECKS

Vendor: VERIZON WIRELESS

Check Total: 341.80

CELL PHONES 341.80

Vendor: Gill Hauling

Check Total: 980.60 GARBAGE 834.60 GARBAGE 146.00

Vendor: CAM COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

Check Total: 1,886.18

OPEN ENROLL TUITION.. 1,732.28

OPEN ENROLL TUITION 153.90

Vendor: Turnitin, LLC

Check Total: 1,800.00

turnitin.com subscription 1,800.00

Vendor: R. PRESCOTT & SONS PLUMB.& HTG.

Check Total: 422.50

CLEAR 3 URINALS 422.50

Vendor: Penguin Patch Holiday Shop

Check Total: 3,607.56

TAG FUNDRAISER 3,607.56

Vendor: DAVID EMERSON

Check Total: 750.00

PIANO TUNING 300.00

PIANO TUNING 150.00

PIANO TUNING 300.00

Checking Account ID: 1

Total without Voids: 9,788.64

Vendor: SPECIALIZED CONCRETE

Check Total: 5,714.79

RETAINAGE ON PARKING

LOT 5,714.79

Vendor: EARTH SERVICES & ABATEMENT

Check Total: 4,529.00

ASBESTOS ABATEMENT 4,529.00

Vendor: RTI RIVERSIDE TECHNOLOGIES, INC

Check Total: 6,742.99

RUCKUS ICX 7150-24P 6,742.99

Vendor: NELSON COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION

Check Total: 17,183.78

WRESTLING ROOM PAY APP #10..17,183.78

Checking Account ID: 5

Total without Voids: 34,170.56

Vendor: RICH CROW

Check Total: 150.00

G/B OFFICIALS TOURNEY 150.00

Vendor: JAMES NURSE

Check Total: 120.00 B/G OFFICIALS 60.00

B/G OFFICIALS 60.00

Vendor: KYLE OSWALD

Check Total: 120.00 B/G OFFICIALS 120.00

Vendor: TAYLOR POLLOW

Check Total: 60.00 JV OFFICIAL 60.00

Vendor: MARK ROLFES

Check Total: 180.00 B/G OFFICIALS 120.00

JV OFFICIAL 60.00

Vendor: DAN RYAN

Check Total: 150.00 WR OFFICIAL 150.00

Vendor: ISAIAH RYAN

Check Total: 150.00

G/B OFFICIALS TOURNEY.. 150.00

Vendor: BRETT SANOW

Check Total: 240.00

G/B OFFICIALS TOURNEY.. 150.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: JASON SLAUGHTER

Check Total: 120.00 BB OFFICIAL 60.00

BB OFFICIAL 60.00

Vendor: Mark Zalme

G/B OFFICIALS TOURNEY.. 150.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: LLOYD JENNESS

Check Total: 90.00 JH BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: TAYLOR POLLOW

Check Total: 90.00 JH BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: Mark Zalme

Check Total: 210.00 BB OFFICIAL 120.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 90.00

Vendor: CARSON JENNESS

Check Total: 90.00 JV BB OFFICIAL 45.00

JV BB OFFICIAL 45.00

Vendor: JAMES NURSE

Check Total: 120.00 BB OFFICIAL 60.00

BB OFFICIAL 60.00

Vendor: DYLAN RILEY

Check Total: 120.00 BB OFFICIAL 120.00

Vendor: Chandler Todd

Check Total: 120.00 JV BB OFFICIAL 120.00

Checking Account ID: 6

Total without Voids: 2,370.00

December 2022 p-card payment (BMO)

Batch Description: DEC 2022 BMO ACTIVITY

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 6.49

Description: WIG CAPS SHREK

Vendor ID: American Pop Corn Co.

Amount: 25.00

Description: POPCORN SEED

Vendor ID: CRANKSHAFT

Amount: 364.00

Description: CONCESS PIZZA

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 33.54

Description: PINS/LASHES/HAIR TIES

Vendor ID:D DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 39.00

Description: PROPS/COSTUME SHREK

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 58.60

Description: SUPPLIES

MEDKITS 22.20

WR SUPPLIES 12.70

ATH CONCESS SUPPLIES 10.20

MED KIT SUPPLIES 13.50

Vendor ID: DOMINO’S

Amount: 57.22

Description: TEAM DINNER

Vendor ID: Heuer Publishing Company

Amount: 72.00

Description: SPEECH SCRIPTS

Vendor ID: Hobby Lobby

Amount: 58.49

Description: SHREK COSTUME MATERIAL

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 29.52

Description: JR CONCESSION SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 6.03

Description: PROPS SHREK

Vendor ID: LEWIS FAMILY DRUG

Amount: 25.98

Description: WR SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 142.50

Description BAND MEALS STATE FB

Vendor ID: MEDCO Supply Company

Amount: 577.32

Description: SPORTS TAPE

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 41.26

Description: SET/PROPS SHREK

Vendor ID: PARTY CITY

Amount: 10.00

Description: SHREK BEARD

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 947.32

Description: CONCESS SUPPLIES JR

Vendor ID: SLEEP INN

Amount: 397.41

Description: STATE DANCE ROOMS

Vendor ID: TARGET

Amount: 125.60

Description: SHREK COSTUMES/MAKEUP

SHREK COSTUMES/

MAKEUP 75.68

MAKEUP SHREK 25.98

MAKEUP SHREK 23.94

Vendor ID: TRACKWRESTLING

Amount: 50.00

Description: STAT PROGRAM

Vendor ID: West Music

Amount: 1,171.79

Description: UKELELES MRHD GRANT

Batch 1099 Total: 6.03

Batch Total: 4,239.07

Batch Description: DEC 2022 GENERAL BMO

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 48.77

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 36.29

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 93.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: 4 WAY STOP SHOP

Amount: 30.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 650.00

Description: SUPPLIES

SUPPLIES 150.30 ELEM SUPPLIES 499.70

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 490.19

Description: LIBRARY BOOKS

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 300.23

Description: KLENEX AND LINT TRAP

Vendor ID: AMAZON

Amount: 2,862.81

Description: TABLETS, MONITORS, TECH SUPPLIES

KINGSBURY-2 TABLETS 261.58

HEADPHONES & BATTERIES 106.97

BATTERIES, PAPER, SCREEN CLEANER 159.88

MONITORS (24) 1,940.00

CABLES, CHARGERS, COIN BATTERIES 424.37

RETURN ELECTRIC WHISTLES (29.99)

Vendor ID: BATTERIES PLUS

Amount: 190.16

Description: SECURITY SYSTEM BATTERIES

Vendor ID: Bomgaars

Amount: 132.32

Description: SHOP SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Bomgaars

Amount: 2,946.53

Description: PERKINS/RPP TOOLS & EQUIPMENT FOR ITE/AG EQUIPMENT FOR ITE/AG 2,886.79

DRILL BIT SET & BRAD NAILS 59.74

Vendor ID: BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY

Amount: 90.00

Description: I DO ART DAY – FIELD TRIP

Vendor ID: BURKE ENGR. SALES COMPANY

Amount: 8.18

Description: KEYS

Vendor ID: BUZZARD BILLY’S RESTAURANT

Amount: 19.97

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 88.70

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 105.34

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 122.25

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 33.68

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 25.10

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CASEY’S GENERAL STORES, INC.

Amount: 86.95

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING, INC.

Amount: 839.00

Description: CLEANING SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: CONTINENTAL RESEARCH CORP.

Amount: 753.39

Description: CARPET STAIN REMOVER

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 24.15

Description: WIN GROUPS SUPPLIES

WIN GROUPS SUPPLIES 12.08

WIN GROUPS SUPPLIES 12.07

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 38.25

Description: JUICE FOR EXT DAY PROGRAM

Vendor ID: FAREWAY

Amount: 58.90

Description: FACS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: FMCSA D & A CLEARINGHOUSE

Amount: 12.50

Description: CLEARINGHOUSE BUS DRIVER INQUIRIES

Vendor ID: Gateway Hotel & Conference Center

Amount: 110.88

Description: TRACK COACHES CLINIC

Vendor ID: GOPHER SPORT

Amount: 245.10

Description: PE EQUIPMENT – ELEM DODGEBALLS

Vendor ID: HER HEALTH

Amount: 63.00

Description: WORKBOOKS

Vendor ID: HILTON HOTELS

Amount: 412.46

Description: TRAVEL

Vendor ID: HY-VEE

Amount: 47.61

Description: SCHOOL SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY

Amount: 5.00

Description: CLASS

Vendor ID: JJ Motors

Amount: 1,586.59

Description: VEHICLE REPAIRS

15-REPLACE DOME LIGHT & SIGNAL LIGHT 82.00

99 – REPLACE BULB & CLEAN SOCKETS 66.10

03 – INSTALL CROSS ARM 121.94

21 – REPLACE SWITCHES AS NEEDED 82.00

15-2 – FUEL LEAK, STEP & CURB LIGHT 332.78

MALIBU-SERVICE/FILTER 144.72

MALIBU – 5 QTS OIL 30.00

09-INSTALL CROSS ARM, SIGN, & LIGHT 322.68

99 – SLACK ADJ 136.40

17 – STEPWELL HEATER 121.94

06 – FENDER MIRROR 146.03

Vendor ID: KMK APPAREL AND DESIGN

Amount: 350.00

Description NEW STUDENT SHIRTS

Vendor ID: KUTA SOFTWARE

Amount: 360.00

Description: MATH SOFTWARE FOR SPEC ED – MIDDLE SCHOOL

Vendor ID: KWIK STAR

Amount: 33.00

Description: GAS

Vendor ID: MACKIN ED RESOURCES

Amount: 828.46

Description: LIBRARY BOOKS

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 9.68

Description: TRACK COACH CLINIC

Vendor ID: MEALS STAFF TRAVEL

Amount: 56.95

Description: TRAVEL EXPENSE

TRAVEL EXP 47.18

TRAVEL EXP STAFF REIMB 9.77

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 353.70

Description: LADDER & BATTERIES

Vendor ID: MENARDS

Amount: 41.95

Description: BUS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: Popplers Music Inc.

Amount: 59.95

Description: JAZZ BAND MUSIC

Vendor ID: PRESTO-X-COMPANY

Amount: 66.00

Description: PEST CONTROL

Vendor ID: QUILL CORPORATION

Amount: 437.15

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: ROYAL PUBLISHING

Amount: 350.00

Description: ADVERTISING STATE FB

Vendor ID: SCHEELS

Amount: 13.98

Description: BB SCOREBOOK- MIDDLE SCHOOL

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 87.19

Description: SUPPLIES

HS SUPPLIES 42.80 ELEM SUPPLIES 44.39

Vendor ID: SCHOOL SPECIALTY SUPPLY, LLC

Amount: 52.76

Description: ART SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: SLEEP INN

Amount: 264.94

Description: COACH ROOM STATE DANCE

COACH ROOM STATE DANCE 132.47

DRIVER ROOM STATE DANCE 132.47

Vendor ID: Sunnybrook

Amount: 78.00

Description: FUNERAL ARRANGEMENT

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 9.35

Description: POSTAGE

Vendor ID: U.S. POST OFFICE

Amount: 9.40

Description: MAIL FUNDRAISER ORDERS

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 221.09

Description: FACS SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WESTERN IOWA TELEPHONE ASSN

Amount: 265.97

Description: PHONE/INTERNET

Batch 1099 Total: 624.68

Batch Total: 16,506.82

Batch Description: DEC 2022 LUNCH BMO

Vendor ID: CENTRAL RESTAURANT PRODUCTS

Amount: 328.52

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: DOLLAR GENERAL

Amount: 27.50

Description: FOOD/SUPPLIES

FOOD 20.00 GENERAL SUPPLIES 7.50

Vendor ID: HOMETOWN PANTRY

Amount: 26.34

Description: FOOD

Vendor ID: SAM’S CLUB

Amount: 31.68

Description: SUPPLIES

Vendor ID: WALMART

Amount: 62.14

Description: FOOD

Batch 1099 Total: 0.00

Batch Total: 476.18

Report 1099 Total: 630.71

Report Total: 21,222.07

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023