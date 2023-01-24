Woodbury Central School Board Minutes — January 9, 2023

Woodbury Central Community School

Regular Board Meeting

January 9, 2023

The Woodbury Central School Board met in regular session in the high school library on January 9, 2023 with call to order by President Nelson at 7:30 pm.

Members present: Nelson, Thomsen, Cross, Thomsen, Verschoor, Reblitz. Absent: Steffen, Lloyd.

Visitors: Faith Lambert, Erin Reinders, Libby Munro.

Agenda: Moved by Verschoor, second by Reblitz to approve the agenda as amended. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Minutes: Moved by Thomsen, second by Cross to waive the reading of the regular board meeting minutes from Dec. 13, 2022 and approve them as written. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Bills: Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to approve bills in the amounts of $142,258.37 from the General Fund, $970.00 from the PPEL Fund, $2,374.00 from the Activity Fund, and $9,756.07 from the Nutrition Fund and prepaid checks for $26,257.21 from the General Fund, $38.25 from the Extended Day Program, $6,609.07 from the Activity Fund, $34,170.56 from the Sales Tax fund and $476.18 from the Lunch Fund. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Election of Board President: Open for nominations by Nelson.

Eric Nelson was nominated by Cross, seconded by Thomsen.

Moved by Verschoor, second by Thomsen that nominations cease. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Hearing no other nominations, Nelson called for a vote. Nelson was elected with all voting aye.

Oath of office by Christen Howrey, Board Secretary.

Visitor Comments: none

Reports:

Mrs. Metcalf and Mr. Bormann both reported on the Condition of Learning Survey

Ms. Lambert – report

Mr. Glackin – Report on school snow days and requirements to make up time/days.

Policies & Procedures – none

Buildings, Grounds, Transportation:

Moved by Reblitz, second by Thomsen to set a public hearing to be held February 13, 2023 at 7:30 pm, for approval of specifications and plans for the paving of parking on the north side of the building along the playground and repairs to the concrete sidewalk on the south main entrance and to direct the letting of bids for said project. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Verschoor, second by Thomsen to set a public hearing to be held February 13th, 2023 at 7:30 pm, for approval of specifications and plans for the remodel of the high school science rooms and to direct letting of bids for said project. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Personnel:

Moved by Cross, second by Reblitz to accept the resignation of Mary Kay Kramer from MS/HS Guidance effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Notification of EA Sports Sponsor hours logging for stipend calculation.

Co-curricular: Discussion on student Weight Room FOBS – no action.

Board Items:

Moved by Reblitz, second by Vershoor to approve the Modified Supplemental Amount of $99,549 for At Risk/Dropout Prevention for the 23-24 budget. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve the early graduation of Rilee Smith as she has met the graduation requirements. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Thomsen, second by Reblitz to approve the presented IASB Survey Questions. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to approve repairing the 2009 van with a wrap, estimated at $3500. Motion carried, all voting aye.

For the good of the cause: none

Adjourn: Moved by Cross, second by Thomsen to adjourn at 8:24 pm. Motion carried, all voting aye.

Christen Howrey, Secretary

Eric Nelson, Board President

Published in The Record

Thursday, January 26, 2023