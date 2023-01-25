Alexis Grace Renze, age 23, of Cushing, Iowa (formerly of Ida Grove and Holstein, Iowa) passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident near Holstein, Iowa.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Ida Grove, Iowa. Rev. Luann Benge and Rev. Russ Burnett will officiate. The Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Ida Grove, Iowa, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com

A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend, Alexis Grace Renze left this world unexpectedly on January 11, 2023.

Born on September 16, 1999, to Darcie (Davis) and Brian Renze, Alexis was welcomed home by her siblings: Dustin, Zakary, Morgan and Leslie.

She was an honor student and graduate of OABCIG High School class of 2018. During her time in school, she enjoyed choir and her trip to Chicago. She enjoyed drama and doing her school plays. Her junior year she enjoyed a trip to Costa Rica. Other activities she participated in were track/cross country manager and was a letterwinner in bowling. Ever since Alexis was young, she was fascinated by forensic science. She pursued her associate degree in criminal justice from Hawkeye Community College, and recently took a position as a Jailor in Cherokee County. Alexis was planning on furthering her education in forensic science.

Being the baby of the family, Alexis was stubborn, yet her loving and caring personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She loved: going to concerts, working out, catching the “Big One” while fishing, taking a motorcycle ride, shooting guns, getting her nails done, matching tattoos with her sister, spending time with family especially her nieces and nephews, rescuing her best friend Beef Wellington Renze (black lab) from the Humane Society of Siouxland, and taking that once in a lifetime trip to Hawaii where she fell in love with the islands and had all the intentions of returning.

When you think of Alexis, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

Left behind to carry on her memory are her parents, Darcie (Kevin Forbes) Renze of Holstein, IA and Brian (Mary) Renze of Ida Grove, IA; siblings: Dustin (Jackie) Renze of Sac City, IA, Zakary (Abbie) Renze of Odebolt, IA, Morgan Renze – world traveler, Leslie (Trevor Shumate) Renze of Galva, IA; 10 nieces and nephews; grandparents Ed (Carol) Davis of St. Helens, OR and Floyd (Arlis) Renze of Ida Grove, IA; step siblings: Jessica (Logan) Lansink of Sioux City, IA, Joseph (Claire) Elley of Des Moines, IA and Sarah Cotton of Wayne, NE; dear friends Zane and Carol Johnson of Odebolt, IA; best friend and four legged companion Beef Wellington Renze; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.

Those welcoming her into her heavenly home are her great grandparents.

Donations may be directed to the Alexis Grace memorial fund established at the United Bank of Iowa.