Donna Clark

Donna R. Clark, age 76, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Holy Spirit Retirement Home of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville with the Fr. Randy L. Schon officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service starting at 5:00 PM with the Rosary following at 6:00 PM at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville. Burial will be at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com

Donna Rae Clark was born December 16, 1946 in Aliance, Nebraska to Rex and Mary Ann (Leffelman) Corley. She graduated from Woodbury High School.

Donna was united in marriage to Thomas J. Clark in August of 1966 in Iowa City, Iowa. To this union four children were born. Thomas passed away in 2021.

Donna worked at St. Lukes Hospital as an X-Ray technician in the early 1980’s. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church where she belonged to the Catholic Daughters, was a lector, a member of the choir and a catechist throughout her lifetime. Donna enjoyed photography and had a jewelry making business for many years.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie (Duane) Kotalik, Brad Clark, Jennifer (Robert) Brown and Sally (Lowell) Satterwhile; mother, Mary Ann Corley (age, 100); six grandchildren and sisters, Diane Slowey, Carole Jackson and Cathy Steenson.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas J. Clark; her father, Rex A. Corley and two brothers, Rex A. Corley and Thomas B. Corley.