Julie E. Johndreau, 76, of Lawton, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at her residence.

Memorial services were held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton. Burial will be at Banner Township Cemetery in Lawton at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Julie Ellen (Hall) Johndreau, 76, of Lawton, Iowa, died at home on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Julie was born February 3, 1946, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Alvin and Ruth (McClaran) Hall. The oldest of four siblings, Julie loved her family and extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. When her father passed away when she was just 13, she did whatever she could to help her mom.

Julie attended school in Climbing Hill, Sioux City, and Lawton, graduating from Lawton in 1964. She attended college at Wayne State College and Iowa State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in education from Iowa State University. Julie enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, having adventures with friends and family, and learning new things.

Julie married Gehrig Johndreau on June 22, 1974, at Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton. They made their home in rural Lawton and built a home on the Johndreau family farm in 1976. In 1978, they welcomed their daughter, Amy Anne, and in 1981, welcomed their son, Jonathan Gehrig.

Julie was a town kid at heart and although farming was not her greatest joy, she supported Gehrig in his farming and the kids in their 4-H projects. Julie enjoyed helping most with the clothing, foods, and home improvement projects. She reluctantly found ways to apply her skills to livestock grooming. Later, she even warmed up to family pets. She was a mom who attended every activity, concert, game, recital, competition, and performance. She never wanted to miss an opportunity to support a family member.

Her children were her greatest joy. She carried that joy into being a grandmother to Simon and Oliver. They were her greatest treasures. She enjoyed every moment of her retirement that allowed her to spend time with them, attending their games, and activities. They created many beloved memories.

Julie was a dedicated public school teacher. She taught in a few school districts before finding her niche teaching middle school for 35 years in the Sioux City Community School District at Hayworth, Woodrow Wilson, and North Middle School. She was a proud family and consumer science teacher, teaching sewing, life-skills, human growth and development, food and nutrition, and other related courses. The special age group of students was a good match for her personality, and she always enjoyed former students connecting with her about the projects they remembered making in her classes.

Outside of teaching, Julie was a lifelong member of the Community Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Iowa. She taught middle school Sunday school classes, led the youth group, and participated in various groups and activities at the church. She enjoyed connecting with her Lawton Class of ’64 friends, Tractor Club outings, and staying connected with friends and family through Facebook. Shopping for clothing and helping others select clothing was a passion of Julie’s. She worked part-time at a few clothing stores in Sioux City where she formed life-long friendships with others who shared her same passion.

Those who love her and are left to cherish her memory are her husband of 48 years, Gehrig; daughter, Amy Denney; son-in-law, Ryan Denney; grandsons: Simon and Oliver Denney, all of Lawton. She is additionally survived by her sister, Anne Hall; brother, Lauren Hall (Cyndy); sister-in-law, Tina Hall; sister-in-law, Carol Sikora (Stanley); nieces and nephews: Rob Hall, Cy Hall (Tom), Christopher Hall (Kaity), Catherine Hall (Colin), Ryan Hall (Lauren), Kelly Hall (Annike), Sean Hall (Angela), Ryan Sikora (Tammy), and Kimberly Sikora-Woolbright; many wonderful cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ruth Hall; parents-in-law, Sonny and Florence Johndreau; brother, Linn Hall; and son, Jonathan Johndreau.