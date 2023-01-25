Norma Ann Hagemann

Norma Ann (Neal Johnson) Hagemann, 84, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away on January 21, 2023 peacefully at home with family.

A celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023 at Norma and Ervin’s residence 3818 E Shea Blvd Phoenix, AZ 85028

Norma was born in Sioux City, IA on March 18,1938 to Mary Cathrine (Scoles) Neal and Chester Everett Neal of Lawton, IA.

She worked for several different mortuaries in Valentine and Wayne, NE, Sioux City, IA, and Phoenix, AZ on and off for 20 years.

Norma enjoyed arts and crafts, especially decorating for all the different holidays throughout the year! She also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Norma is survived by her spouse Ervin Hagemann, her children Kurtis Wayne Johnson of Belfield, ND, Kimberly Johnson Nechtman and her spouse Charles Scott Nechtman of Phoenix, AZ., son-in-laws Doug Dillon of SD, and Ted Polakowski of AZ, her step-children Laura (Jim) Viteh of Omaha, NE, Dawn (Jay) Winter of Chico, CA, David (Renee)Watts of Omaha, NE, Danny Watts of Omaha, NE, and Dale (Mary) Watts of Garden City, KS, 21 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 brothers Dean (Cheri) and Charles (Kendall) of Lawton, IA and sister Lois (Richard) Derringer of VA, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Chet and Mary Neal, her daughter Katherine Ann (Johnson) Dillon and step daughter Cheryl Lynn (Hagemann) Polakowski.