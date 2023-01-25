Richard Baker, 76 of Moville, Iowa passed away Monday, January 23, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Richard Baker was born on December 31, 1946, to Howard and Joy (Lehner) Baker. He attended Pierson and Correctionville School graduating from Correctionville. Growing up, he was involved in 4-H and was a Pierson Blue Ribbon Club member.

Richard attended Rock Branch Church. He served in the Army for two years stationed in Korea. When he got out of the service, he had many jobs and farmed with his family. He married Bev Hansen, with daughter Sandy and son Ricky, on November 12, 1971. They lived in the town of Correctionville before moving to Griffith Farm.

There they enjoyed having many parties/picnics in the timber with family and friends. They then moved to the Baker farm where his Great Grandparents lived, where he and his son then raised purebred Simmentals. In 1987 he joined the Iowa DOT where he retired after 23 years.

Richard is remembered for being a selfless, carefree, and loving. He was always the first one there to lend a hand.

He is survived by his wife, Bev of 51 years, daughter Sandra Dee and Richard (Rick) Lester, son Ricky Baker, and Francisco Salazar, daughter Renae and John Miller, and son Ryan Baker, nine grandchildren; Stormi Evans, Rich Lester, Ashley Helget, Dan Lester, Faith, Paige Miller, Jenna, Shaelee, and Kooper Baker, eleven great-grandchildren, two brothers, and one sister, Charles (Roxanne) Baker, Gail (Mike) Ploen, and Kevin Baker.

He was preceded in death by mother, Joy and father, Howard, and a brother, Philip.