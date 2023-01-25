Suezette McCoy, age 80, of Climbing Hill, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Pioneer Valley Living & Rehabilitation of Sergeant Bluff.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Westfork Township Cemetery of Climbing Hill. Burial will be at the Westfork Township Cemetery of Climbing Hill. A visitation and refreshments will be served immediately following the graveside service at the Church of the Nazarene Fellowship Hall of Climbing Hill. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Suezette McCoy was born June 17, 1942 to Ray and Marilyn McCoy of Climbing Hill, Iowa. She graduated from Climbing Hill High School in 1961 and resided in Climbing Hill her entire life.

Suezette worked in the cafeteria for the Woodbury Central CSD in Climbing Hill after high school and she babysat for a multitude of kids in and around Climbing Hill during her early adult life. She worked for Ruth Schleis at the Climbing Hill Café for several years. She also, for a time, shared the janitorial duties at First Baptist Church where she was a member.

Suezette was a member of the Garden Club and enjoyed their outings and coffee-times together. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Kansas City Chiefs. She loved to watch Westerns on TV and anything with John Wayne in it. In her later years she spent a lot of time reading her Bible and listening to Bible teaching on the radio. Her favorite Bible verse was “This is the day that the Lord hath made; We will rejoice and be glad in it.” Psalm 118:24. Suezette will be remembered for her happy disposition and her ever present smile.

Suezette is survived by sisters Sherry Pritchett of Loganville, Georgia; Shelly (Bruce) Sadler of Rock Branch; brothers Dan (Sharon) McCoy of Moville; Monty (Debby) McCoy of Climbing Hill; Jeffery (Margaret) McCoy of Weatherford, Texas; eleven nieces and nephews; nineteen great-nieces and nephews; one great great niece and one great great nephew.

Suezette was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Kevin Pritchett.

Online condolences can be made at nicklasdjensenfh.com