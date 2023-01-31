Probate — Glen Morgan

Public Notice

THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GLEN MORGAN, Deceased

CASE NO. ESPR056807

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR,

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Glen Morgan, Deceased, who died on or about November 15, 2019:

You are hereby notified that on January 24, 2023, the Last Will and Testament of Glen Morgan, deceased, bearing date of May 12, 2004, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Douglas Morgan was appointed Executor of the estate.

Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated January 24, 2023.

/S/ Douglas Morgan

Douglas Morgan, Executor of Estate

45545 330th Street

Kingsley, IA 51028

/S/ Barry Thompson

Barry Thompson, ICIS#: AT0007814

Attorney for Executor

Thompson Law Office, LLP

4 East 2nd Street, PO Box 219

Kingsley, IA 51028

Date of second publication:

February 9, 2023

Probate Code Section 304

* Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023

and Thursday, February 9, 2023