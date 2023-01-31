City of Anthon — Notice to Bidders

City of Anthon

SECTION 00 10 00

NOTICE TO BIDDERS AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Sealed bids for the work comprising “2023 Electrical System Improvements for the City of Anthon,” JEO Project No. 220140.00, QuestCDN No. 8366601, must be filed before 3:00 PM on February 22, 2023, in the office of the City Clerk, City Hall, 301 E. Main Street, Anthon, IA 51004. Bids received after the deadline for submission of bids shall not be considered and shall be returned to the late bidder unopened.

Sealed proposals will be opened, and bids tabulated at 3:00 PM on February 22, 2023, in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 301 E. Main Street, Anthon, IA 51004, for consideration by the City Council at its meeting on March 13, 2023. The City of Anthon reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive informalities.

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City of Anthon, on the proposed contract documents (plans, specifications, and form of contract) and estimated cost for the improvement at its meeting at 5:30 PM on February 13, 2023, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 301 E. Main Street, Anthon, IA 51004, for the 2023 Electrical System Improvements.

The work shall commence on the day indicated in the Notice to Proceed and shall be substantially complete substantially complete on or before September 11, 2024, and completed and ready for final payment on or before October 9, 2024. Should the Contractor fail to complete the work in this timeframe, liquidated damages of $250.00 per calendar day for substantial completion and $250.00 per calendar day for final completion will be assessed for work not completed within the designated contract terms.

Each bidder shall accompany its bid with bid security as defined in Iowa Code Chapter 26, Section 26.8, and as specified by the City of Anthon, in the amount fixed in the Instructions to Bidders.

Copies of the contract documents are on file with the City of Anthon for examination by bidders. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at JEO’s website at jeo.com at no charge. An optional paper set of project documents is available at no charge by contacting JEO Consulting Group, Inc. at 515.964.5310. In order to bid the project, the contract documents must be issued directly by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. or QuestCDN to the bidder.

By virtue of statutory authority, preference will be given to products and provisions grown and coal produced within the State of Iowa, and to Iowa domestic labor, to the extent lawfully required under Iowa statutes.

The general nature of the public improvement is Install Owner furnished materials to upgrade approximately 12 blocks of three-phase 12.47Y/7.2 kV underground primary and 4 blocks of single-phase underground primary. Demolition/retirement of existing overhead facilities and all incidentals for a complete operational system.

The successful bidder will be required to furnish bonds in an amount equal to one-hundred percent (100 percent) of the contract price, said bonds to be issued by a responsible surety approved by the City Council and shall guarantee the faithful performance of the contract and terms and conditions therein contained and shall guarantee the prompt payment for all materials and labor and protect and save harmless the City from claims and damages of any kind caused by the operations of Contractor.

This notice is given by authority of the City of Anthon.

Lisa Petersen, Mayor

Thursday, February 2, 2023