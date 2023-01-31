Correctionville City Council Minutes — January 23, 2023

Correctionville City Council

Special City Council Meeting –

January 23, 2023

CALL TO ORDER: The Correctionville City Council met in Special session on January 23, 2023, at the Correctionville City Hall. The meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM by Mayor Pro Tem Adam Petty.

ROLL CALL: Ciara Alioth, Kourtnee Mammen, Adam Petty, Bob Beazley, and Dan Volkert. Absent: Kathy Hoffmann.

APPROVE AGENDA: Motion by Volkert, seconded by Mammen to approve the agenda. Passed 5/0.

BUSINESS: The council discussed budget items to be considered for the 2023-24 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 8:20 PM.

ADAM PETTY, Mayor Pro Tem

APRIL PUTZIER, City Clerk

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023