Kingsley City Council Minutes — January 16, 2023

Kingsley City Council

January 16, 2023

The Kingsley City Council met in regular session on January 16, 2023. Those present were Mayor Bohle, Councilmen Kremer, Rolling, Beelner, Jasperson and Bohle.

The agenda was approved on motion by Rolling, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Budget workshop was held with Council.

Dollar General beer/wine permit was approved on motion by Bohle, seconded by Jasperson, all voted aye, motion carried.

Motion to adjourn by Bohle, seconded by Beelner, all voted aye, motion carried.

Rick Bohle, Mayor

ATTEST: Vicki Sitzmann

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023