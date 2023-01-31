Moville City Council — Budget Meetings (January 23 & 25, 2023)

Moville City Council

Budget Meeting

Monday, January 23, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Joel Robinson, John Parks, Tom Conolly are present. Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Bret Hayworth arrives around 5:40 pm. Parks motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Peterson presents a list of claims that were inadvertently omitted from the list approved at the last meeting. Robinson motions to approve this Claims list, seconded by Conolly. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver and Stee Maxwell. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council reviews 2023-2024 Department Budgets for MCDAI, Parks, Pool, Water, Wastewater, Streets/Road Use, and wages. MCDAI President Dr. Stee Maxwell updated the council on plans that their group has for the upcoming year. He requests support for a future Child Care facility where the current Medical Clinic is housed. No action taken on approval of 2023-24 budget at this time.

Council reviews Resolution 2023 – 8 setting Public Hearing to February 15th, 2023 on Max Property Tax Dollars to Certify for Levy. Hayworth motions to set the Public Hearing to February 15th, 2023 at 5:30 pm, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 8:25 pm and Parks seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Moville City Council

Budget Meeting

Monday, January 25, 2023

Mayor Jim Fisher called the meeting to order at around 5:30 pm. Roll Call: Bret Hayworth, Joel Robinson, John Parks, Tom Conolly are present.

Paul Malm joins via Zoom. Robinson motioned to approve agenda, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Guests include Mike Weaver and Edgar Rodriguez. No speakers during Open Forum.

Council reviews all 2023-2024 Department Budgets and wages. No action taken on approval of 2023-24 budget at this time.

Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed.

With no further business Hayworth motioned to adjourn around 6:45 pm and Robinson seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023