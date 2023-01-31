Moville City Council Meeting (Virtual) — January 18, 2023

Moville City Council

Virtual Meeting via Zoom

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Due to the forecasted inclement weather, the meeting was planned and held virtually via Zoom. Roll Call: Paul Malm, Joel Robinson, John Parks, and Bret Hayworth are present. Tom Conolly is absent. Robinson motions to approve agenda, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Parks motions to approve the minutes from the last meeting, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the Utility Billing Trial Balance, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motioned to approve the bills/claims for the month, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Robinson motions to approve the December Treasurer’s report, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Mayor Fisher and council reviewed the fence permit for 603 Main from Mike Robley and determined that more information is needed. No action at this time.

Guests present include Chad Thompson, Edgar Rodriguez and Jerry Sailer. No speakers during Open Forum.

Chief Jerry Sailer presented a Fire Department update. He has concerns with declining membership and asked for council discussion on how to remedy the issue. Chief Edgar Rodriguez gave a Police Department update. No public works update was given. Council reviews Resolution 2023-1 appointing City Clerk. Malm motions to approve the re-appointment of Jodi Peterson as clerk as stated in the Resolution, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Resolution 2023-2 appointing City Attorney. Malm motions re-appointment of Chad Thompson as stated in the resolution, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-3 approving banking institutions.

Robinson motions to approve the resolution, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Resolution 2023-4 appointing records custodians. Hayworth motions to approve the resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries. Council reviews Resolution 2023-5 approving investment policy. Robinson motions to table pending further review, seconded by Parks. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-6 appointing planning and zoning board members. Hayworth motions to approve the resolution, seconded by Malm. Ayes, motion carries.

Mayor Fisher recommends appointment of Tom Conolly as Mayor Pro-Tem. Malm motions to approve this appointment, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-7 assessing unpaid mowing charges from 607 Frontage Road to property owner Deanda. Parks motions to approve this assessment, seconded by Hayworth. Ayes, motion carries. Council considers Resolution 2023-12 committing funds to child care needs assessment grant application. If awarded, this grant would pay $10,000 towards a childcare needs assessment study. A 50% match is required, and MCDAI has already committed $1000 to the project. Hayworth motions to commit the remaining $4000 to the study, seconded by Robinson. Ayes, motion carries.

Council reviews Fire Department, Police Department and City Hall sections of the 2023-2024 budget. No action taken at this time. No action taken on Resolution 2023-8 setting public hearing for Maximum Property Tax Dollars to Certify for Levy. Mayor and Council concerns and comments were discussed. With no further business Robinson motioned to adjourn around 6:52 pm and Malm seconded. All ayes, motion carries-meeting closed.

Jodi Peterson, City Clerk

Jim Fisher, Mayor

REVENUES

NAME MTD BALANCE

GENERAL TOTAL 52,061.86

ROAD USE TOTAL 19,780.52

EMPLOYEE BENEFITS TOTAL 838.05

LOCAL OPTION SALES TAX

TOTAL 52,869.95

WATER TOTAL 22,789.47

SEWER TOTAL 20,711.20

STORM WATER TOTAL 1,388.34

TOTAL REVENUE BY

FUND 170,439.39

CLAIMS REPORT – Vendor Checks: 12/22/2022-1/15/2023 Payroll Checks: 12/22/2022-1/15/2023

AHLERS & COONEY, PC BONDING ATTORNEY 108.00

AMAZON office 365 for PD computers 59.59

ANALYTICAL & CONSULT SVCS WW TESTING 522.00

BADGER METER METER EQUIPMENT 600.00

UMB BANK, N.A. GO DEBT COMM CTR BOND

BOMGAARS SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 154.38

BROWN SUPPLY CO STORM SEWER REPAIRS 84.00

CENTRAL IOWA DISTRIBUTING SUPPLIES AND MATERIALS 421.00

MOVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP 276.00

COLLECTION SERVICES CENTER CHILD SUPPORT 458.76

CITY OF MOVILLE – CAFETERIA CAFETERIA 715.34

CITY OF MOVILLE – WATER WATER BILL 150.00

CORNHUSKER INTERNATIONAL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 155.82

FIRE SERVICE TRAINING BUREAU TRAINING 50.00

GALLS PD UNIFORM 24.60

GILL HAULING INC. GARBAGE TONAGE 2,381.28

GLAZERS COMM CTR BAR SUPPLIES 211.21

GRAHAM TIRE SIOUX CITY TIRES 1,282.15

HAWKINS INC. WATER CHEMICALS 372.04

HEALY WELDING REPAIR SNOWBLADE PIVOT 905.25

I & S GROUP ENGINEERING S 2ND ST OVERLAY 428.75

IA DEPT PUBLIC SAFETY QUARTERLY SOFTWARE ACCESS 300.00

IA MUNICIPAL WORKERS COMP ASSC WORKERS COMP PREMIUM 828.00

IOWA ONE CALL CALL BEFORE YOU DIG 33.30

IOWA PUMP WORKS REPLACEMENT POOL PUMP 6,824.47

IPERS IPERS 5,859.78

IRS FED/FICA TAX 8,004.92

JAMES FISHER MILEAGE 163.10

JP COOKE CO PET TAGS 85.00

L & L DISTRIBUTION COMM CNTR SUPPLIES 79.90

LEXIPOL LAW ENFORCEMENT POLICY 1,935.04

LINSTAR PD ID BADGES 51.20

LP GILL INC QUARTERLY ASSESSMENT 8,688.05

MENARDS SUPPLIES 88.80

MID-AMERICAN ENERGY ELECTRIC 8,711.14

MOULTRIE PD TRAIL CAM SUBSCRIPTION 18.01

NEW COOPERATIVE EQUIPMENT MAINT SUPPLIES 833.96

NORTH AMERICAN TRUCK/TRLR VEHICLE MAINTENANCE.. 59.88

O’REILLY AUTO PARTS vehicle maintenance 784.50

PLUMBING & HEATING WHOLESALE FIRE EQUIP MAINTENANCE 14.46

POSTMASTER POSTAGE 244.40

WOODBURY COUNTY REC ELECTRIC 1,578.80

MOVILLE RECORD PUBLICATION 635.36

REHAB SERVICES INC EMERGENCY JET VAC MAIN MELLIES 1,132.50

SAM’S CLUB SUPPLIES 506.70

STAPLES OFFICE SUPPLIES 115.91

TREASURER, STATE OF IOWA STATE TAXES 1,404.00

TREASURER OF IOWA-SALES TAX SALES TAX PAYMENT

THOMPSON ELECTRIC COMPANY WELL BUILDING WORK 527.50

THOMPSON LAW OFFICE LEGAL SERVICES 3,518.00

TIME MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS TIME CLOCK 2 MONTHS + ANNUAL FEE 322.00

VIKING CONSTRUCTION/INSPECTION INSPECTION SERVICES 4,572.82

WEBSITES TO IMPRESS, LLC WEBSITE 240.00

WELLMARK BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD HEALTH INSURANCE 1,346.68

WEX BANK FUEL 2,467.83

WIATEL PHONE & INTERNET

==============

Accounts Payable Total 71,336.18

Invoices: Paid 18,678.76

Invoices: Scheduled 52,657.42

Payroll Checks 26,702.66

==============

Report Total 98,038.84

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 12/22/2022-1/15/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 71,042.42

110 ROAD USE TAX 5,351.57

200 DEBT SERVICE 0

600 WATER 10,337.75

610 SEWER 11,307.10

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 98,038.84

CLAIMS REPORT Vendor Checks: 1/20/2023-1/20/2023 Payroll Checks: 1/20/2023-1/20/2023

CASEY COOKE phone reimbursement 150.00

AT&T MOBILITY ACCOUNT 287291043045 301.08

JODI PETERSON phone/mileage reimbursement 150.00

MEGAN CROSS phone/mileage reimbursement 150.00

MIKE OFERT phone

reimbursement 150.00

==============

Accounts Payable Total 901.08

Payroll Checks 13,458.56

==============

Report Total 14,359.64

==============

CLAIMS FUND SUMMARY Payroll Checks: 1/20/2023- 1/20/2023

FUND/NAME AMOUNT

001 GENERAL 9,725.73

600 WATER 2,316.95

610 SEWER 2,316.96

————————————————-

TOTAL FUNDS 14,359.64

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023