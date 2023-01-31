The Schultz Perspective by Senator Jason Schultz (January 31, 2023)

The state of education in Iowa changed forever just after midnight on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 when the Iowa Senate passed House File 68 and sent it to the governor for her signature. From now on, $3.4 billion in education spending will be aimed at the student, and no longer on funding a system. I fully support this change in perspective. Here is how I see the new bill helping Senate District 6. The first reason to support the Students First Act is for the deregulation and additional funding for our public schools. As we make our funding of education more consistent between accredited private and accredited public schools, our public schools will receive categorical funding for students who live in the district, but who have attended private schools all their life. Our Senate district in west-central Iowa would seem to have very little private school presence other than well-known Carroll Kuemper in Carroll. But we also have Zion Lutheran and St. Rose schools in Denison and Shelby County Catholic in Harlan serving children from kindergarten up to junior high. We even have Danbury Catholic School which is just outside the district but picks up a few students out of Ida County. Estimates of private school attendance and the estimated payment of $1200 per student who doesn’t attend, it looks like the following schools will win. Carroll Public will see $1.2 million in categorical funding for students who go to Kuemper. Denison-Schleswig will enjoy almost $200,000. Harlan will get an annual $91,000. Along with this additional funding, all of our schools will see some deregulation. I will continue to work to limit the amount of redundant reporting and data collecting. I’m open to any suggestions from public schools about other regulations that need to go. The second reason I voted for this bill is that I fundamentally believe that the parent is responsible for the education of their child both spiritually and academically. Where the child is educated and the values included in that education belong to the parent. Nobody really seemed to disagree with this belief. The division in the state comes from who pays for that education. Historically, public tax dollars have funded only public schools. Over the years there have been small changes that have given private schools access to tax dollars through Area Education Agency services or transportation services. Tax dollars for private schools are not new. But the important and controversial point here is that historically, public schools have represented the values and morals of the parents and communities they serve. Several controversies in schools across Iowa have indicated some school officials are trying to instill values different than the communities they serve, and parents have complained and looked for relief. For the past few years, it has become clear there is a disruptive influence to be found in some public schools. Education seems to have been infiltrated by a tiny number of administrators, school board members, and educators who want to instill an agenda instead of an education. We see this in the controversy over material in public schools that has made headlines across the state. Drag queens in Ankeny and Black Lives Matter-required material in classes are recent events. Administrators in the Des Moines metro were videoed explaining they just use different names in order to illegally use divisive material, such as Critical Race Theory, just last spring. There is also a pattern of obscene material being found in libraries across the state, including western Iowa. In schools who appropriately screen material, I’ve heard a teacher say she would buy and stock their own classroom libraries with ideological material. The vast majority of Iowans and teachers are opposed to this influence, but it is becoming clear that a far-left influence has been growing and is influencing our children. The Legislature has made many attempts to address these issues for constituents. But it is like a game of Whack-A-Mole. The issues just keep popping up. It seems the best way is for us to let parents find and choose a school themselves. The state requires that a family’s children attend school. It seems a step too far to tell them which school they have to attend in order to have their taxes educate their child. I’ve heard objections this last weekend that are based on inaccurate opposition talking points. People tell me they don’t want our small schools to receive less funding. The truth is that public schools will receive the same amount per student they always have, plus the annual increase in state aid. Schools already deal each year with numbers of students moving in or out of the district. Graduating classes and incoming kindergarten class numbers change each year. The application process for the new scholarships give administrators time to plan for changes. A troubling pattern I am hearing is the charge that public schools will lose too many of their students and budgets will be impacted. I thought we all had a better opinion of our public schools in western Iowa. I know I do. My whole family is a product of public schools, and I am proud of my children’s accomplishments. I won’t believe there will be a mass exodus to private schools until I see it. The choice now belongs to the parents, as it should be. But unless a family has a specific problem that can’t or won’t be addressed at the public school, why would they leave? A second concern is that public schools have to educate any child who arrives, and private schools do not. Public schools have many resources and specialists to deal with students with special challenges. They also receive an average of $17,031 per student. The state student aid for this year will be about $7,500. This is the amount we are attaching to the student. The public system will still be funded at 2.25 times the amount of non-public schools. I believe we can achieve both goals. Students with needs can be served and students who need a different academic setting get a chance to find one. Education in Iowa has entered a new chapter, and I believe it will lead to a much more vibrant environment. Eight other states have made this decision before us. Test scores are up in both private and public schools. Increased student achievement is the goal of education reforms. With school choice’s record of accomplishing that goal in other states, it’s a worthy policy to pursue.