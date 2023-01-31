Woodbury County Board of Supervisors Claims — January 17, 2023

Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Vendor Publication Report — Woodbury County

Payment Date Range: 01/17/2023 – 01/17/2023

4-Way Stop Shop 1037 Diesel for District #2 6,684.74

ABM Parking Service 104531 Attorney Parking 282.00

Absolute Mobile Shredding 500225 DH Shredding Service 10.00

Adame***, Anais Mileage 55.00

Advanced Correction 105264 Medical 99,409.10

Alford***, Amy J Mileage 98.75

Arnold Motor Supply 202826 Wiring supplies for siren 317.61

Associated Fire Pro 102810 Annual inspection 225.00

Association Of Healthcare 104739 BFitzerald 2023 AHEPP.. 2,020.00

AUCA Chicago Lockbox 157200 DH Rugs 181.22

Aventure Staffing & Professional 102513 Temp Custodian..2,745.40

Axon Enterprise Inc 105382 Radio and Related 1,632.16

B & B Cleaning Spec 43751 Janitorial service for DPNC-DC 1,450.00

Baker Group 104718 Funds and Form Review 700.00

Barnes & Noble Books 210.74

Bekins Fire & Safety 22060 9101 – Annual fire ext 1,384.23

Blue Agate Collaborative 501021 DH Strategic Planning 3,125.00

Boiler Room Service 100571 Maintenance; Buildings 3,315.55

Bomgaars Humidifiers 621.37

Boone Brothers Roof 102667 9103 – Roof repair 6,486.94

Bottjen Implement 103179 Parts for Exmark mower 284.24

Brandon Deeds Construct 1500/6100 – Brown’s Lake 100,093.28

Bronson, City Of 32516 28E Agreement 423.01

Burgess Health Center 36131 Service Area 3 Prepare..4,387.12

Burgess Public Health 500657 Service Area 3 Prepare 46.02

CW Suter & Son Inc 86382 9101 – 1st floor HVAC 1,863.92

Canon Financial Services 40698 Contract Charge 97.02

Carahsoft Technology 102539 Cellubrite subscription 4,880.00

Carlson, Glenda M. Mileage.. 127.44

Center For Disease 104291 Lab Testing 51.00

Centurylink Telephone 219.31

Cherokee Public Health 105410 Service Area 3 Prepare 999.97

Chesterman CO Water 690.20

Christensen, Ashley 500174 Mileage Reimbursement 27.63

Claim.MD, Inc. 500662 Billing Platform 100.00

Clark, Pamela 103902 Mileage Reimbursement 27.50

Coffee King Inc. Coffee 95.30

Cole Papers Inc 500417 910X – Custodial supplies 1,352.04

Community Action Agency 99895 Miechv 18,761.56

Community Health Partners 99339 Service Area 3 Prepare 839.04

Concordance Healthcare 105837 Med/Lab Supplies 1,485.68

Conolly***, Julie M 223777 Program Mtg- 271.17

Cornhusker Int. Trucks 437 Parts #303 216.43

Correctionville Bldg Center 61849 Buildings – Tile Shed 1,117.75

Correctionville City Water 16.05

Cushing, City Of 61700 28E Agreement 455.01

Danbury, City Of 62484 28E Agreement 2,695.77

Davison Fuels Company 500060 DH Fleet Fuel 185.93

De Witt***, Rocky 104362 Mileage Reimbursement 60.48

Delta Dental of Iowa 962 Weekly Dental Wire 3,929.97

Deluxebase (USA) Inc. 501028 Gift shop inventory 405.16

Demco Inc. Office Supplies 121.68

Dirks***, Allison E. Mileage 48.13

Division of Labor 100360 9101 – Elevator permit 225.00

Donovan, Joseph M. Commission Meeting & Mileage 29.56

Drent***, Angela A. Mileage 48.13

Drilling Morningside 70899 medication 819.68

Famous Dave’s BBQ 99976 Board of Health Meeting 193.23

Fastenal Co 80863 Bolts 18.45

Fedex 81003 DH Shipping 75.19

FiberComm 99390 Acct #49985-2/Phone service 56.07

Finish Line Fuels 500727 Animal Control-Gas & Oil 283.94

Fisher Healthcare (758) Med/Lab Supplies 492.44

Floyd Valley Community 99085 Service Area 3 Prepare 618.13

Floyd Valley Health 99031 Service Area 3 Prepare 173.55

Frontier Communications Pierson Telephone & Internet 145.20

Gill Hauling Inc 100935 Garbage service-DC22/S 60.00

Gill Hauling Inc 500533 9102 – Garbage service 1,980.26

Gordon Flesch Company 500181 Lexmark printers 897.91

Graffix Inc. Calendars 222.16

H204U Inc bottled water 183.00

Hair, Daniel 500524 Mileage Reimbursement 46.00

HCI Construction 100239 Install Steel Studs in Laboratory.. 389.65

Health Services Lyon County 99695 Service Area 3 Prepare 221.35

Heart Therapy 500753 MH Consultation 450.00

Hisey, Randy S 110300 MHMH031174 245.70

Hobart Sales & Serv 104549 9102 – Bowl lift handle 92.84

Hofer Trailer Sales 103950 Emergency Services 9,000.59

Holland Lawn Care 104811 Snow Removal 1,935.00

Home Depot Pro 105875 9101 – Doorstops 37.32

Horn Memorial Hospital 101132 Service Area 3 Prepare 588.24

Hornick, City of 112900 28E Agreement 1,469.66

Hunwardsen***, Amber 98589 Mileage 31.88

HyVee Inc 101910 Board of Health Meeting 247.00

Innovational Water 105182 DH Hydronic Mgmt 460.00

Innovative Benefit 105492 Weekly Flex Benefits 7,986.04

Interstate Battery 9101 – Batteries for autoscrubber 269.90

Iowa Dept of Natural 98991 Well Permit Fees 350.00

Iowa Great Lakes Ar 501030 License Fee Refund 50.00

Iowa State Association 100789 Skaff Spring Conference 210.00

Ipers Reg (Employee)** 120600 Erdman/Moore/Dean int 900.00

ISAC Iowa State Ass 213063 Ung – Statewide Supervisor Mtg 80.00

Istate Truck Center 103383 Parts #200 202.89

JP Cooke Co 103229 Bittinger Name Plate 29.05

Jimenez***, Candela 1104 Work Comp 255.07

John Deere Financial 103342 Shop Tools 568.98

Johnson Controls Security 105667 JN23-MR23 Security 1,467.98

Johnson, Jami L. 173039 Depositions 211.00

Johnson, Ken 594 trustee 75.00

Joy Auto Supply Inc. 127342 Filters, Parts 1,686.78

Klass Law Firm LLP Richardson/Lonnie Lawsuit 577.00

Ladeas***, Athena 102664 2023 Professional License 185.00

Lakeport Heating an 500736 Luton Shed 190.00

Lakes News Shopper 501016 Environmental Health 376.00

Language Line Services 1369 DH Interpreter Service 2,630.75

Larson***, Bradley 500920 Clothing Allowance 57.10

Leeds Pharmacy 141229 Work Comp 100.00

Loffler Companies 500177 DH Copier Maintenance 1,057.43

Long Lines LTD (Sgt) 182816 Danbury Library Phone 131.38

Lowe’s Companies Inc 100074 9103 – Electrical supplies 74.04

Luna***, Maria Mileage 89.38

M & M Printing 147040 Business Cards 30.00

Mail House 148553 Postage & Metering Contract 3,865.24

Mansfield, John 105072 Commission Meeting & Metering 30.63

MarketLab, Inc. 501025 Med/Lab Supplies 169.92

Medibadge Inc 596 Stickers 90.65

Menards 199721 Shop supplies/SW 211.05

MercyOne Siouxland 1529 Weekly Physicals 172.50

Mid American Energy 159813 9101 – Electric/natural 43,347.63

Mid Country Machine 102695 Diesel Fuel Additive 1,758.40

Midwest Alarm Co Inc 102416 9101 – Alarm monitoring 140.00

Miller***, Megan Mileage 273.13

Mills Pharmacy 334399 Paramedic Budget; Medical 5,161.79

Momentive Inc. SurveyMonkey Annual Plan 372.00

Moore, Kysa 501024 GTC Well Plugging Cost 500.00

Moreno***, Katherine Commission Meeting & Mileage 31.88

Moville City of 167600 Library Utilities – water, garbage 33.89

Moville Record 167400 Legal Publications 2,161.62

Muhe, James 501026 GTC Well Plugging Cost 394.83

Munoz***, Cynthia Mileage 15.00

Murphy Tractor New Equipment – Motorgrader Unit 323,298.70

National Assoc of Local Boards 901 Membership Due Jan-Dec..350.00

New Coop (Hornick-IA) 104720 Propane 961.00

New Cooperative Inc 104730 Propane 2,321.59

Norton***, Dawn 101268 Office Supply Reimburse 68.97

O’brien County Public Health 99777 Service Area 3 Prepare 888.17

Oetken***, Lori A Mileage 18.75

Olson, Kendra M 100650 MHMH028021 362.10

One Office Solution 104853 Office Supplies 1,576.25

O’Reilly Auto Parts 102797 Parts #201 6.02

Orr***, Leann 103225 All Agency Meeting Supplies 119.41

Osceola Community Health 99601 Service Area 3 Prepare 322.88

Otis Elevator Co 180619 Maintenance Agreement 24.84

Oto City of 28E Agreement 37.40

Pathology Medical 1859 Autopsy Fees 5,325.00

Petersen Oil Co. Diesel 23,986.13

Physicians Claims Company 99161 Professional Services 1,100.00

Pierson, City of 1571 28E Agreement 491.58

Pitney Bowes Bank 500888 Postage 272.25

Plumbing & Heating 189296 9103 – Square D float 689.79

Plummer, Noel trustee 100.00

Postmaster (Sioux City) 190600 Three rolls forever stamp.. 180.00

Presto-X DH Pest Control 141.25

Prevent Child Abuse 99197 VZavala FROG Training 550.00

Productivity Plus 104845 Acct #402480/Manual battery 175.00

Record Printing & Copy 194837 Envelopes 1,068.00

Redwood Toxicology 500837 Med/Lab Supplies 415.75

Ricoh USA, Inc Contract 165.87

Robertson***, Matthew 500556 BLS Instructor Essentials 40.66

Robinson, John 101642 9103 – Water discharge 10.00

Roeschke, Joyce 105244 bookkeeping 374.05

Safariland LLC 103427 Radio and Related 63.50

Salix, City of 204700 28E Agreement 488.19

Sapp Bros. Petroleum 100280

Fuel 1,705.55

Security National Bank 208800 Safe deposit box rental 263.90

Security National Bank 208797 misc. 1,147.09

Seiler Instrument a 500982 iPad mount for GIS equip 256.88

Sergeant Bluff Advocate 100648 Legal Publications 2,389.61

Signs By Tomorrow 264044 County Logos 133.00

Sioux City Fire Rescue 105704 9102 – Fire operational permit 160.00

Sioux City Journal 105512 Termination 105.83

Sioux City Journal 102790 Employment Ads 1,314.00

Sioux City Scheels 206838 K9 Expense 564.00

Sioux City Treas (447) 213400 Data Processing 195,423.91

Sioux City Treas (447) Water.. 28.06

Sioux Sales Co 214700 staff uniforms 79.95

Siouxland Animal Hospital 98985 K9 costs 23.02

Siouxland Trailer 224649 Hydraulic fluid-DPNC snowplow 65.00

Smithland, City of 98879 28E Agreement 179.29

Spee Dee Delivery 104385 Seven Standard Shipmen 65.14

Spencer Reporter Employment Ad Environmental Specialist.. 128.00

Square Tire Gordon 102019 Tires #103 1,120.06

Staples Advantage 105681 Office Supplies 79.99

Stephens-Peck Inc 101938 Pecks Title Book Revision 119.00

Stone Bru LLC 501023 License Overpayment 400.00

Summit Food Service 500010

Food 33,365.86

Thiesen, Thomas 105267 Mileage Reimbursement 52.50

Thompson***, Jeremiah 500756 Mileage 20.00

Thomson West 99678 Legal Research 2,152.03

Titan Machinery (Kingsley) 105010 Parts #915 136.00

Tri State Nursing 100040 Temp CNA 6,903.10

Tyler Business Form 500159 Envelopes 136.74

Uhl***, Aimee 104686 Airfare to AHEPP Conference 365.96

Uline Office Supplies 156.24

Ultra No Touch Car Wash 19 Car Washes 408.04

Ung***, Matthew A 103823 Cell Phone Reimbursement 678.17

Unity Point St Luke 104203 Service Area 3 Prepare 204.00

Vaughn***, Rani Mileage 99.94

Verizon Connect Flex 500622 GPS Equipment & Service 1,137.05

Verizon Wireless 98927 Cell Phones 380534334-0001 871.44

Wall of Fame staff uniforms 211.00

Waterbury Funeral 100534 #1221 – Cremation Assist 1,000.00

Weber***, Kerby G 246434 Pesticide Training Class 50.00

Wellmark Blue Cross 1503 Weekly Medical Fees 92,347.42

Wells Fargo Financial 500191 Ricoh Lease #7 132.25

Western Iowa Equipment 105859 Parts #44 121.20

Western Iowa Tech 248200 January Rent TSI 3,926.71

Western Iowa Telephone 248000 Telephone 482.72

Wiatel Western Iowa 104550 911 circuits 1,726.60

Williges LLC 500903 Co Assessor Parking 322, 126, 323 375.00

Wilson, Lisa M 1618 Civil Service Office Supplies 64.12

Wohlert, Donald trustee 100.00

Woodbury Cnty Rec 254200 Electric service-DC22 4,598.67

Woodbury Cnty Treasur 104770 Co Assessor 10 boxes paper.. 722.00

Woodbury County Debt Service 99643 Rent 6,667.00

Zavala***, Veronica Mileage 30.31

Ziegler Inc Bolts #524 69.24

Zvirgzdinas***, Kellie 101368 Mileage 88.75

————————————————

Grand Total: 1,108,782.12

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 2, 2023