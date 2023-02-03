The Jeneary Journal (February 2, 2023)

Greetings, The Iowa Legislature has just completed Week 4 of the 2023 Legislative Session. There were several groups that came to the Capitol. FFA students from all over the state filled the Capitol Rotunda and the House Chamber. From conversations with some of the students, the future of agriculture in our state is in good hands. I was glad to meet representatives of the Realtors Association on Wednesday. It’s always great to meet constituents from home. Here are some of the highlights of the past week: House File 177– Anti-SLAPP- Protecting Public Participation

This comes from the Uniform Law Commission and prevents lawsuits that attempt to stop public participation. Often times these lawsuits are focused on newspapers who are reporting true facts. House File 112 – Domestic Abuse Assault

This bill allows county attorneys to look at previous convictions of domestic abuse in order to increase the penalty for an abuser. Under current law, a person convicted of domestic abuse assault can have their sentence increased if they have been convicted of domestic abuse assault in the past 12 years. By expanding the look back, those who are habitual domestic abusers will face more time in prison and away from their victims. House File 142 – Veterans Trust Fund, Commission Allocation

This bill increases the amount sent to the Commission of Veterans Affairs from the State Lottery Fund from $500,000 to $800,000 annually. The Commission has already expended it’s allotment for FY2023. The Trust Fund currently receives $500,000 annually to help eligible veterans and their families with emergency needs. This week, the Iowa House unanimously passed House File 142 to increase the appropriation to the trust fund to $800,000 annually, in addition to monthly interest revenue. Last session, the legislature allowed for an additional investment of the fund, which has resulted in significantly higher interest payments since going into effect this fall. House File 171: SSA Funding Increase Supplemental State Aid, often called SSA, is the amount of new funding committed by the state to local school districts. Each year, the Legislature is required to set this figure for the next fiscal year within the first 30 days of the legislative session.

This week, the Iowa House Education and Appropriations Committees passed a bill to increase SSA funding by 3%.

This increase amounts to $106.8 million more than Fiscal Year 2023, and a total of about $3.7 billion to School Foundation Aid. It would bring per pupil funding to $7635 per student, an increase of $222 over FY 2023.

This number must be agreed upon with the Senate and the Governor, who originally proposed a 2.5% increase. We feel strongly that 3% is the right number to support our public schools.

Republicans are responsible for record-high education investments over the last decade. K-12 education funding has increased by almost a billion new dollars over the last 10 years. The last time education funding was actually cut, was when Democrats had the trifecta in 2010.