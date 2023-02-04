Senator Kevin Alons (February 3, 2023)

Week 4 of the 2023 legislative session is in the books and we continue to make progress on important issues with subcommittees, committees and some floor debate. This week had a large number of constituent groups at the capital, including FFA groups from all over the state, and it is always encouraging to see so many smart and engaged young Iowans! I continue to meet with a wide range of groups, and learn about the many needs and issues across my district. Following the Students First Act education bill that was previously passed early this session, the annual K-12 education funding bill, SF192, was passed through the Senate this week, which established K-12 funding increases for the next year at 3 percent. Spending on K-12 education is the largest part of the Iowa budget, and will amount to $3.8 billion from the state general fund, with a combined federal, state, and county total of $8.4 billion for the next year. This week Governor Reynolds announced additional funding for the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund, which provides assistance to Iowa veterans and their families with certain costs related to education, emergency assistance, medical care, and unemployment services. This year, due to record inflation, caused by reckless federal policies, the Trust Fund ran dry before year end. The extra funding will address the backlog this year, and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee that I serve on will continue looking for ways to balance the funds available, the needs encountered and the grants that are approved in the future. Previously passed legislation implemented changes to property tax to keep the taxable portion of property values from rising excessively, and to balance the overall tax amounts on different types of dwellings. Unfortunately, after the associated tax rates were announced from this process, an error was detected in the published rated, which left in place would result in an estimated $120 million in excessive property taxes to Iowa residents. While the fix for this mistake helps Iowa taxpayers, it does put a burden on county and local leaders to revise their budgets to match the corrected tax revenue. The deadline for finalizing these budgets was upcoming and this week the Senate passed a bill to extend this deadline to allow sufficient time to course correct as required. This week brought the Siouxland Chamber to the Capitol, and I was able to participate as they delivered their priorities to state leadership. It was great to meet with leaders from my district and welcome them on their visit.