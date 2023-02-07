Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto Agenda — February 13, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY-ANTHON OTO COMMUNITY SCHOOL

BOARD MEETING AGENDA

• Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

• Time: 7:00 PM

• Place: Middle School Library, Anthon, IA

AGENDA:

I. Opening of Meeting

A. Call to Order

B. Roll Call and Declaration of Quorum

II. Communications

A. Public Forum

B. Correspondence

III. Consent Agenda

A. Approval of Agenda

B. Minutes Attachment #1

C. Financial Reports..Attachment #2

D. General and Schoolhouse Bills..Attachment #3

E. Activity Account..Attachment #4

F. School Meal Program..Attachment #5

IV. Action Items

A. Employee Resignations/Hiring/Contract Modifications..Enclosure B1

B. Approval of Spring/Summer 2023 Coaches..Enclosure B2

C. FFA Summer Trip ..Enclosure B3

D. Review and Approval of Board Policy 400 Series and 700 Enclosure B4

E. Teacher Salary Supplement Approval Enclosure B5

F. Infrastructure Facilities Purchase Enclosure B6

G. Drivers’ Education 2023 Enclosure B7

V. Discussion Items

A. School Calendar for 2023-2024 Enclosure C1

VI. Reports

A. Principals’ Reports Enclosure D1

VII. Future Agenda Item Requests

A. Set Budget Hearing Meeting Dates in April

B. Budget Guarantee Resolution

C. Faculty Handbook, Support Staff, Bus Driver handbook, Student Handbook Changes

D. Shared Contracts with CO-U

VIII. Announcements

A. Next School Board Meeting – Monday, March 13, 2023– 7:00 PM – Mapleton

IX. Adjourn

The board may continue to meet in and exempt session regarding: employee salaries/benefits/working conditions.

Notice: Attachments contain information for-the-record to be included with the Board Meeting minutes.

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023