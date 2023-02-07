MVAO Minutes — January 30, 2023

MAPLE VALLEY – ANTHON OTO

SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Monday, January 30, 2023 — 6:30 PM

Central office board room, Mapleton, IA

Present: Wimmer, Streck, Hamann, Kennedy, and Schram

Absent: None

Others: one guest

I. President Wimmer called the meeting to order and declared a quorum at 6:44 PM.

II. Schram moved and Hamann seconded to approve the contracts for Dan Dougherty (head baseball and assistant track and field), Rob and Zack Paulsen (assistant baseball), Derek Dougherty (head softball), Katelynn Mullen (assistant softball), and Marie Whiteing (long term sub teacher); and the resignation of David Kovarna (assistant volleyball). 5 ayes. Motion carried.

III. The board went into exempt session at 6:51 PM to discuss employee salaries/benefits/working conditions. The board came out of exempt session at 9:43 PM. President Wimmer appointed himself and Streck as the board designees for the negotiations committee.

IV. President Wimmer adjourned the meeting at 9:44 PM.

MVAO Board President – Wimmer

MVAO Board Secretary – Klingensmith

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023