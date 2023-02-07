Plymouth County Board of Supervisors Minutes/Claims — January 17, 2023

Plymouth County Board of Supervisors

January 17, 2023

Le Mars, Iowa

The Plymouth County Board of Supervisors met in Courthouse Boardroom on January 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. All members were present. All votes following are a roll call vote of an aye per each board member, unless otherwise indicated. Board Chairman Don Kass called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to approve the 1/17/23 agenda. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by VanOtterloo, to approve the minutes of the 1/10/23 meeting. Motion Carried.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Horton, to approve the 1/17/23 claims and the 1/13/23 payroll. Motion Carried.

DeAnna Faris of Siouxland Coalition Against Human Trafficking was present to discuss trafficking issues and read a proclamation as January is Human Trafficking awareness month.

Motion by Meis, seconded by VanOtterloo, to accept and sign the Proclamation Against Human Trafficking. Motion Carried.

Jeff Gengler, Todd Osterbuhr and Mark Marienau presented the FY 2023-24 Secondary Road Bargaining Unit wage increase request. The Board will discuss the request in closed session on 1/24/23 and the Board of Supervisors will present the County Secondary Road wage increase proposal at the Board of Supervisors meeting on 1/30/23.

Motion by Anderson, seconded by Meis, to hire Noah Livermore, Isaac Thompson and Chase Eickholt as Engineer Technicians in the County Engineer’s office. Motion Carried.

Motion by VanOtterloo, seconded by Meis, to recess the Plymouth County Board of Supervisors meeting at 10:40 am in order to meet as the Plymouth County Drainage Board. Motion Carried.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, continue the Plymouth County Board meeting again at 11:25 a.m. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors discussed the FY 2023-24 budget.

Nick Beeck, Conservation Director; Shelly Sitzmann, County Treasurer and Sheriff Jeff TeBrink were present to discuss their FY 2023-24 budgets.

Motion by Horton, seconded by Meis, to reduce the Compensation Board’s salary recommendation for FY 2023-24 from a salary increase of 9% to an increase of 6.5% for the Auditor, Treasurer, Recorder, Attorney and Sheriff and to reduce the salary recommendation of an increase of 8% to an increase of 4.5% for the Board of Supervisors.

VanOtterloo-nay; Horton-aye; Kass-aye; Meis-aye; Anderson-aye. Motion Carried.

The Board of Supervisors will discuss setting other department heads and county staff salary increase for FY 2023-24 at the January 24th Board Meeting.

The Board of Supervisors adjourned the meeting at 1:55 pm.

Stacey Feldman, Plymouth County Auditor

Don Kass, Chairman

Plymouth County – Claims paid on 1-17-2023

AgriVision Equipment PARTS 223.95

John Ahlers Zoning board mtg 21.25

City of Akron UTILITIES 130.95

Akron Hometowner publications 797.49

Dan Albert Board of Adjust mtgs 118.75

Craig Anderson mileage 240.00

Nancy Anderson Board of Adjust mtgs 150.00

Anthony Plbg BUILDINGS 1358.90

Arnold Motor PARTS 1025.09

Bauer Built TIRES & TUBES 6405.40

Bauerly & Langel attorney fees 302.40

Peg Becker Zoning board mtg 47.50

Cole Beitelspacher phone allowance 30.00

Shirley Benson Board of Adjust mtgs 210.00

Beyond Trust Corporation Bomgar maint 2576.30

Bob Barker Co jail supplies 457.07

Lonnie Bohlke phone allowance 30.00

Bomgaars SHOP SUPPLIES 453.19

Bugman Pest & Rodent pest control 50.00

Century Business Prod MACHINES & FIXTURES 381.92

Chapman Overhead Door BUILDINGS 166.25

Cluster County Sheriff service 57.74

Cole Papers custodial supplies 521.14

Cornhusker International PARTS 452.04

CrawDaddy Outdoors kayak covers 122.55

CWD food supplies 1838.23

Dell laptop med cart 2138.31

James Dennison Board of Adjust mtgs 231.25

Victoria DeVos phone, supplies 96.80

DeVries Tool WELDING SUPPLIES 65.00

Eakes Inc supplies 1501.74

Fareway food supplies 550.42

Farmers Coop-Craig fuel 2791.46

Floyd Valley Healthcare inmate medical 2071.59

Frericks Repair TIRES & TUBES 5287.64

Frontier phone services 1133.91

Jeff Gengler MILEAGE 4.00

Jolynn Goodchild office supplies 79.20

Gordon Flesch Co copies 146.94

GovConnection printer toner.. 174.99

Greenway Lawn Care lawn contract 2453.58

H & H Dirt Work PIPE CULVERTS 13138.19

Hardware Hank supplies 18.99

Jamie Hauser Edu class expenses 859.48

Brian Heidesch phone allowance 90.00

Pat Heissel phone allowance.. 90.00

Madalyn Hewitt office supplies 38.65

City of Hinton power radio 448.51

Hinton Times PUBLICATIONS 120.00

Horizon Distribution car wash card 50.00

Bob Hughes MILEAGE 8.75

Hundertmark PARTS 198.15

IMWCA work comp premium 10,287.00

Iowa Concrete & Paving SCHOOLS & MEETING FEES 330.00

Iowa DARE Assoc membership dues 100.00

Iowa Dept of Revenue cabin taxes 507.60

Iowa Dept of Public Safety on line warrants 3642.00

Iowa Information publications 2166.28

Iowa Law Enforcement Academy jail school 250.00

Iowa Negotiation & Consulting HR consulting 1200.00

Iowa Weed Commissions Assoc registration 200.00

ISAC registration 620.00

I-State Truck Center PARTS 25.56

Jack’s Uniforms uniform 251.85

Jant Pharmacal Corporation drug test cup 141.25

Kellen Excavation PIPE CULVERTS 240.00

KLEM business showcase 240.00

William Koopman Zoning board mtg 20.00

Kunkel Cleaning cleaning services 1840.00

City of Le Mars water 703.69

LeMars Agri Center softener salt 664.59

LeMars Apartment rent assistance 600.00

L.G. Everist Inc. MATERIALS 22,448.75

Loffler Companies CANON contract 922.99

Alan Lucken postage 48.00

Mail Services mv printing 1010.99

Don Mathews Board of Adjust mtgs 243.75

Max I Walker SHOP SUPPLIES 67.92

Shirley McNaughton Zoning board mtg 30.00

Menards SHOP SUPPLIES 93.17

MidAmerican Energy utilities 12,043.54

Midwest Wheel PARTS 1038.44

Mike’s Inc fuel 11,059.40

Mrs. B’s DARE graduation 284.79

National Emergency Number membership 147.00

New Day Properties rent assistance 300.00

Northern Lights Foodservice food supplies 501.96

Northside Glass Service PARTS 1190.00

O’Brien County Sheriff service 44.00

O.C. Sanitation Hillview garbage 99.37

Shawn Olson cables/network switches 1332.15

One Office Solutions supplies 483.76

Orange City Dentistry inmate dental 897.00

City of Oyens UTILITIES 71.00

Plymouth Co Solid Waste Agency garbage & hauling 34,379.79

Plymouth Co Treasurer flex benefits reimb 1597.73

Premier Communications box rental 1645.60

Primebank data processing fee 7.50

Quality Lube Center service 59.35

Darin Raymond Talbot Rd notice 614.97

Red’s Printing printing 3527.06

City of Remsen UTILITIES 984.98

RICOH USA copier contract 41.85

Rolling Oil oil 8128.11

Sapp Bros. Petroleum fuel 58,693.59

Gregory Schroeder Zoning board mtg 26.25

Siouxland Dist Health Dept well testing 92.00

Shelly Sitzmann phone & supplies 165.67

Rebecca Socknat phone allowance 120.00

Spaans Holdings rent assistance 300.00

US Postal Service envelopes 2510.10

Luke Steeg OFFICE CLEANING 80.00

The Dailey Stop fuel 256.09

The Record publications 305.64

Thomson Reuters West software subscription 1880.18

Union County Electric tower.. 103.00

US POSTAL SERVICE POSTAGE 170.00

USIC Locating Services locate service 249.70

Mike VanOtterloo mileage 225.00

Van’s Sanitation garbage pickup 614.91

Vanguard Appraisals 2024 reappraisal project 29,343.60

Verizon cell phone services 671.41

Lowell Voss Zoning board mtg 35.00

Wagner Auto Supply part 162.27

WesTel trunkline 367.42

Woodbury Co Sheriff service.. 76.00

Northwest Iowa YES Center juvenile shelter care 12,017.92

Ziegler Inc PARTS 3126.59

Published in The Record

Thursday, February 9, 2023